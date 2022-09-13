Judge Matt Sebesta is driven to help others, including a golf tournament to support Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Now he is bringing a call to make a more significant impact locally.
Sebesta is hosting the Matt Sebesta Charity Golf Tournament, with 100 percent of the proceeds supporting ActionS Inc. of Brazoria County.
“I am a diabetic, and I could have easily gone with juvenile diabetes, but there’s not a local organization for that,” Sebesta said. “I think our seniors have been impacted more than anyone. Everyone has felt an impact in some form or fashion, but I think it has been extraordinarily stressful on our senior population.”
Since 2008, Sebesta has helped with a golf tournament that has raised more than $600,000 during its roughly 13-year run for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the nation’s largest health organization dedicated to fighting blood cancer. Following 2020, the tournament had run its course, Sebesta said, but that didn’t mean the financial contributions and awareness had to either.
“I wanted to take the same energy, the same committee that’s been working on that and make it more localized,” Sebesta said. “The Leukemia & Lymphoma was great. I got into it because I lost a cousin to leukemia, and I’ve got an uncle with multiple myeloma, which is a form, so that brought me into that.
“Then we decided to focus locally.”
Sebesta chose ActionS because the nonprofit has faced significant challenges since the COVID shutdown. It presents an opportunity to focus on local needs and raise money to help support senior citizens throughout Brazoria County.
“I am just lending my name and my support to help facilitate taking care of our seniors in Brazoria County,” he said.
His name has pulled considerable weight since planning began in the spring.
The tournament has been pleasantly overwhelmed by the number of teams signed up for the tournament, driving the creation of a second flight. Each flight can hold 36 teams, and the tournament currently has about 60 four-person teams signed up with about 12 to 15 spots remaining.
The tournament takes place Oct. 24 at The Wilderness Golf Course in Lake Jackson. Registration and breakfast for the morning flight will begin at 6:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Lunch will be available for the second flight at 11:30 a.m., with the shotgun start set for 1:30 p.m.
Awards will be handed out following the completion of the morning flight, and dinner, awards and a live auction will follow the completion of the afternoon flight.
The deadline for payment and team registration is Oct. 14.
A form can be completed online at actionsinc.org or email ActionS Executive Director Breah Knape at breah.knape@actionsinc.org or mail the completed form to ActionS Inc. at 1524 E. Mulberry St., Angleton, TX 77514.
Sponsorships for various levels are also available, Sebesta said.
“It has just been phenomenal, the response we have gotten so far,” he said. “It’s been quite humbling to see the turnout and the response we have gotten so far. We want to maximize it to the benefit of our seniors.”
The tournament would not only help the nonprofit financially but also bring awareness to a vital program that is seeing an increase in people of its services.
“COVID has stretched us to the max,” Knape said. “We already had a waiting list going into the pandemic, and then as everything shut down and seniors started to panic, there was more awareness for the programs that we provide, but it increased the need as well.
“It’s a blessing that we were taking care of more people; we also needed funding to take care of those additional people.”
At the height of COVID, ActionS was handling about 13,000 homebound meals a month, Knape said, and the nonprofit currently serves around 11,000 meals a month. More than 200 people are on a waiting list for those meals. Some of those 11,000 enter ActionS’ congregate centers with the price of gas and food rising, she said.
“We also have a transportation program in addition to our nutrition program,” she said. “Well, seniors can’t afford to put fuel in their vehicles, so we see a huge demand in our transportation program as well.
“It is chipping away at the funding we have available, and this event is going to take a huge chunk out of that burden for us to be able to increase the services that we’ve been providing and meet that increased demand.”
The increased demand is also causing the opening of two additional congregate centers throughout the county. Seven centers throughout the county offer seniors a hot meal five days a week, Knape said, and offer a social place for seniors, providing education on nutritional health and how to avoid scams and games.
“With gasoline being so expensive now, it has been challenging for ActionS to continue those programs to take those seniors where they need to go to get food or to get to their doctor’s appointments,” ActionS Board Chair Sharon Trower said.
Knape added the expenses of fuel have increased by thousands of dollars.
“It is not something that anybody could have planned for, and our two largest expenses are food and fuel, and those are the two areas being most impacted,” Knape said.
Seniors are aging into the qualified programs that ActionS offer at a higher rate than ever before, Knape said. At the same time, funding has remained relatively the same from the Older Americans Act, local funding from United Way and private organizations and state funding.
And while Sebesta could have chosen any other local nonprofit to gear the golf tournament toward, he chose ActionS because the nonprofit’s clientele, senior citizens, are a larger quantity that has been impacted the most.
“As Breah has said, we have more and more folks aging in, so we felt like it would be a good focus,” Sebesta said. “Golf is such a fellowship game, and that’s what I love about it. I am going to be 61 years old in a couple of weeks, and I can’t go out and play basketball or football, but I can go out and suck at golf and be happy about it.”
While not knowing the exact amount the tournament could raise and preliminarily basing the numbers raised for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, it could give enough funding to add a transportation route or wipe a significant amount of people off the homebound meals waiting list, Knape said.
“It is going to have a huge impact on our organization for sure,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.