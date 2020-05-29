Brazosport claimed the District 24-4A title in girls soccer and Columbia’s Lady ’Necks finished second in the same district, proving they both earned all the recognition they received in All-Region III and All-State selections.
The Texas Association of Soccer Coaches awarded the accolades for the 2019-20 season.
Columbia sophomore Tori Aucoin was a second-team All-State selection while Brazosport junior Karely Almanza was an honorable mention All-State selection, both as forwards. Lady ’Neck senior Kaitlyn Prihoda garnered first-team All-Region and Lady Exporter senior Samantha Garcia was a second-team All-Region selection as midfielders.
Brazosport sophomore Viviana Ruiz and Columbia sophomore Neveah Martinez and senior Myriah Wessells all earned second-team All-Region honors to round out Southern Brazoria County players who received the awards.
“It just is a testament to how hard they worked,” Columbia coach Brad Harrington said. “They came in and put in the work every day and they deserved it.”
Other first-team All-State selections were Hudson’s Kimberly Penick and Lumberton’s Landrieu Young, Isabel Bassa and Mandi Boudreaux.
On the All-State second team were Mexia’s Victoria Paz; Lamar Fulshear’s Amelia Herbert; and Huffman Hargrave’s Sydney Bray.
Rounding out the team for honorable mention All-State were Lamar Fulshear’s Mikayla Counce; Palestine’s Jennifer Aguilar; and Mexia’s Andreya Reyna.
First-Team All-Region: Hudson’s Raylei Smith; Bay City’s Juleanne Friesenhahn; Palestine’s Melissa Giron; Lamar Fulshear’s Ellie Mikeska; Lorena’s Haley Flores; Lamar Fulshear’s Reagan Crawford; Bay City’s Mercy Breazeale; and Hudson’s Jocelyn Gonzalez.
Second-Team All-Region: Bay City’s Renna Breazeale; Waco La Vega’s Cyndee Ruiz; Palestine’s Camila Dominguez; Lorena’s Kaitlynne Jones; and Hudson’s Jenna Quarles.
Honorable Mention All-Region: Waco La Vega’s Alejandra Montelongo; Huffman Hargrave’s Kinley Hance; and Palestine’s Mikayla Flynn.
