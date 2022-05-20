SWEENY
After being bounced in the second round of the UIL softball playoffs the last couple of seasons, the Sweeny Lady Dogs are riding a good wave this season as they take on Tuloso-Midway in the Class 4A, Region IV semifinal round.
The best-of-three series starts today and will continue Saturday at the Halletsville Handball & Softball Field.
First-year head coach Darian Harris has her Lady Dogs (26-9) playing at a high level in the playoffs.
“I am not surprised we are here because we’ve been saying all year that if we can just play to our potential, we don’t have to do anything extraordinary,” Harris said. “Like I tell them, if we show up and play to our ability and compete with the talent that we have, we will show out and do a great job with that. So we’ve been preaching that all season because they have the potential.”
The Lady Dogs, 6-2 in the playoffs, are coming off a tough series against Sinton. Sweeny dropped the first game but came back with 4-2, 1-0 victories behind the pitching of senior Corie Byrd and Berlynn McLaren.
“We have a pretty tough district, and it helped us get ready for the postseason. Now, if it would have been an easier district, it would not have helped us to get ready for what we’ve accomplished so far this year,” Harris said. “I think our district has prepared us well.”
Harris has enjoyed watching her team prosper during the regular and district season and seeing how they’ve come together as a unit.
“They’ve grown tremendously in a lot of areas but more so playing for each other and the leadership part,” she said. “Also, they’ve fought back in some of these games this season when their backs are against the wall. Whether at the bottom of the seventh or just any situation we’ve seen where we’ve had to pull one out. But just going out and competing has been our biggest growth with this team.”
The Lady Dogs are in the fourth round of the UIL playoffs for the first time since 2018, but this team is looking to go further.
“It looks like we will be facing a pretty good pitcher who places the ball pretty well,” Harris said. “Plus, it looks like they have the big hitters in their lineup versus a lot of the small ball that we’ve been seeing lately. But we’ve seen it all and have faced some teams who have the big hitters and, of course, in our district faced those small ball teams, so we have seen it all. I think it’s all about the preparation leading up to the week that we play them and prepare for them.”
Tuloso-Midway is riding a 12-game win streak.
Senior Emma Garcia leads in the circle for the Lady Cherokees (24-9). She pitched both wins against Alice last weekend with 15-4 and 9-0 victories. Garcia (11-8) went six innings in the clincher in 125 pitches; 74 were strikes.
Reese Atwood, a senior and University of Texas commit, showed her power against Alice with a home run and five RBIs. It is the second straight season the Lady Cherokees have reached the region semifinals.
“As coaches, we’ve tried to simulate pressurized situations for our players during practices each day and every week, so they can understand what to do,” Harris said. “By putting them in more of those game-like situations where their backs are against the wall and for us to control our practices like that, it has allowed them to thrive under pressure.”
On the other side of the bracket sits Columbia and Calallen. The winners will meet for a right to go to the 4A state tournament.
Sweeny and Columbia met in a regional final in 2011. Harris, a Columbia graduate, was a junior first baseman for the Lady ’Necks that season.
“That would be pretty awesome, and we are rooting for Columbia because they are in our district, and they are our rivals, but I want them to do well,” Harris said. “They are just down the road from us, and we want them to compete and do well — it would be awesome to face them again.”
