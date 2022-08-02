FREEPORT — Gone but never forgotten, Robert “Bubba” Griggs’ legacy was on full display Saturday inside the E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym at Brazosport High School.
Guys like Jaleen Smith and Griggs’ son, Bryce, periodically cut their way to the basket to make a contested layup look easy.
“It’s an alumni/showcase. A lot of guys still want to show that they still got it, but it’s always good to have the community come together to do something like this,” Smith said.
Khory Ross let it fly from beyond the arc, and Chris Rossow was all over the floor — driving to the basket on offense and coming from behind to poke the ball away for a steal.
It reminded those in attendance of the 2010s when the Exporters dripped with talent, many coached under the watchful eye of Griggs and culminated with a state runner-up finish in 2017 — five years after Griggs left the Freeport school.
“I love basketball before everything, but when I got with him and D.J. (Griggs) to workout, I feel like he took my game to another level,” Smith said. “He brought out a work ethic that nobody else I knew had.
“And I still care today. I put in the work ethic and the mentality that he instilled in me to this day as a pro. He was a good part of my life.”
On Saturday, those former players of Griggs that he spent hours and days coaching and the man he assisted, Onard Waddy, played in the Big Match Basketball game in honor of Griggs.
“The guys have been talking about it for a little bit,” said Waddy, who played in the pickup game earlier in the day. “There was a great showing at the memorial service, and after that first year passed by, the guys got together, and we did a fundraiser last year getting donations from some of the players.
“This is something we wanted to get done. Jaleen is home from his season, and Bryce is home from his season, so we just put it together.”
The game featured Team Smith versus Team Griggs. After early struggles and a deficit at the half, Team Griggs came back to win the game, 73-71, courtesy of a late 3-pointer.
“Coach Waddy hooked me up about the week I was leaving for Croatia, but just to come back and do something — not just for the community — for someone who was important to me, it was really big for me,” Smith said. “I’m glad I’m here to show people I can play and thankful to coach Griggs for it.”
Some of the players featured on Smith’s team were former NFL player and Brazosport graduate MJ White and former Exporters Dajon and Aahmad King. Smith, a 2013 Brazosport graduate, recently played for Alba Berlin in Germany of the EuroLeague. He averaged 8.3 points per game and 2.2 rebounds this past season.
Some of the talent Griggs had on his team included his brother, DJ, and B’port graduates Ross, Carey White and Rossow. Griggs, a 2018 Fort Bend Hightower graduate, plays with Overtime Elite pro league.
“It means a lot to keep his legacy living here and to continue to do what he taught me,” Bryce Griggs said. “He taught me always to be tough-minded, work hard and be myself.”
Robert Griggs assisted under Waddy from 2007-12. The team had its best run after he left Brazosport, but Griggs’ coaching of Exporter players off the court impacted the program’s success on it.
Griggs was also an AAU and a youth basketball coach, sharing his knowledge with younger players, such as Rossow and Angel Trevino, who would put their stamps on the team once they got to high school.
After making it to back-to-back regional quarterfinal appearances in 2015 and 2016, the Exporters broke through with an appearance in the Class 4A state championship game in 2017, finishing as a runner-up to Silsbee.
Brazosport made the playoffs in four of the next five seasons after Griggs left and were 50-16 in district play and 135-66 overall during that time.
Griggs died May 26, 2018, at the age of 52. Waddy officiated his funeral.
“He meant everything to Brazosport,” Waddy said. “I started coaching here in 1998, and we won a few district championships in the early 2000s; we were knocking on the door and in 2005, we started to turn the corner a little bit. In 2007, coach Griggs came on the staff, and we were able to get past those second and third rounds.
“Even when he left us to work with his son on an individual basis, he continued to come back and work with all of the guys you see here. He meant so much to all of these guys. He was just a great guy, and he was my friend and my brother in the church. This is the least we can do to carry on his legacy.”
The memorial game was in doubt 24 hours before, Waddy said, with Smith still in Croatia.
“We reached out to him and said, ‘I don’t think we are going to be able to do it. We can shoot for a couple of weeks from here.’ And he said, ‘Nah, coach, we are going to do it.’” Waddy said. “That’s how this came about.”
About 20 former athletes, primarily graduates from Brazosport High School, played in Saturday’s game in front of friends and family.
Waddy, led a prayer and highlighted those in attendance who were family members of Griggs before the nightcap.
Proceeds raised from admissions and concessions will go to the Coach “Bubba” Griggs scholarship fund next year. This year’s scholarship recipient is Fabian Burton, a senior guard who was a first team District 25-4A selection last year for the Exporters.
