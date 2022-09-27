We are in full swing of district play in high school football, which is an exciting time of the year because the games count toward a playoff berth.
We are also in the middle of the district season in volleyball. However, half of the season is overshadowed because volleyball is played on Friday nights.
High school football is a popular sport, especially in Texas, but since moving down here more than a year ago, I often wonder, why does volleyball have to attempt to share the stage with the state’s biggest sport on the same night?
Having volleyball games on a Friday is unfair to those who put in the time and effort to play volleyball. For some of these girls, volleyball is a sport they will play at the collegiate level or is the only sport they will play in high school, let alone a fall sports season. Coaches have taken the time to perfect their teams for a playoff berth dating back to Aug. 1, and there has to be game day staff present to operate a volleyball game.
Yet, half of players and coaches’ regular season, non-tournament games, are played on a day when, quite frankly, no one will care about them because football is more prominent.
Football players, coaches, staff, parents and other family members, cheerleaders, dancers and all of their siblings and other game day faculty members will be getting ready for football on Fridays. Counting those people and those involved with volleyball, it doesn’t leave many folks willing to watch a volleyball game on a Friday night.
That sends the wrong message to our kids, from the freshmen team to varsity, and there doesn’t seem to be a logical reason for it.
I have seen volleyball games scheduled for 4 or 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. Why rush kids on a bus right after school, travel to their destination, especially if it is an hour-plus drive, and play volleyball when the sport could be played on a different day? In addition, schedules have to be bumped up to accommodate volleyball players to have the time to compete in their sport and go to the football field on the same night.
What about parents who have to choose between watching their daughter play volleyball or watching their son play football? I know a few people put in that situation.
What if a volleyball player is in the band, cheerleads or is on the school’s dance team? Does she have to choose if she will play volleyball with her teammates that day or go to the game instead? If that is the case, it’s not fair to her or her teammates if she opts to focus on her duties at the football field.
These decisions should not have to be made weekly.
Tuesdays have been typically dedicated to volleyball, which is fair. Why not make Thursday a volleyball night as well if we are going to fit two volleyball matches in one week? Football teams usually have practice, walkthroughs or a ghost game on Thursdays before their games on Friday, so a football player could attend practice and still see a volleyball game. Parents then would also not have to decide who to see. Giving volleyball another day of its own helps schools, too, because more people will attend a Thursday game instead of Friday, which could bring in more ticket sales.
Although there are Thursday night football games, volleyball games could be adjusted, too. Since volleyball already plays on Fridays, moving a game from Thursday to Friday would not be a major shakeup.
Another food for thought is the UIL has considered moving soccer as a fall sport. If that were to happen, would soccer be played on Fridays, too? That would be a sticky situation between soccer and football.
Volleyball should have that same respect.
Volleyball is not as developed in Brazoria County as football, baseball and softball. I wrote a story about that in August when a former volleyball player and coach opened a clinic and wanted to form competitive volleyball teams for girls at young ages within the county instead of traveling to Houston. Volleyball shouldn’t be treated any differently.
Because of the scheduling, my sports staff is forced to forfeit volleyball coverage on Fridays because it would be a death sentence for us not to cover football — another unfair situation for volleyball.
Football is a popular sport, and I understand that. It is my favorite sport to cover, but as parents have been reminded before, while I strive to balance coverage for everyone, it is to not forget about the other sports.
A coach told me last season that she wanted more people interested in volleyball and had aspirations of building her school’s struggling program, but she acknowledged how difficult that would be around here.
Having to share Fridays with a more popular sport doesn’t help.
