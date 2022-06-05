AUSTIN — Sweeny’s regular-season game against District 25-4A foe Columbia and playoff contests against Fredericksburg, Sinton, Tuloso-Midway and Columbia have something in common with Saturday’s UIL Class 4A state championship game against Liberty.
Those games saw opponents score first, but the Lady Dogs responded and won those games in what ultimately got them to the state’s biggest stage.
However, the team could not replicate their prior performances in the clutch once they got there, and it’s hard to overcome the loss of a major weapon — timely hitting.
Two-out hitting was the difference in the state championship game, leading to the Lady Dogs’ 5-0 loss to Liberty regardless of the early miscues.
Defending Class 4A state champion Liberty scored four unearned runs, each with two outs, and the Lady Dogs desperately needed a clutch hit as the Lady Panthers claimed their second title in as many years at Red & Charline McCombs Field.
“There was still a lot of ball game left; it is what it is,” Sweeny coach Darian Harris said. “This is a game of mistakes, and it is all about how you respond to them, and I think Liberty did a good job of capitalizing on our mistakes.”
The Lady Dogs (31-10) committed three errors in Saturday’s game — all through the first two innings — resulting in the four unearned runs, including three runs in the first inning for Liberty.
However, as Harris pointed out, mistakes are inevitable, and history throughout the season has shown that her team has been able to respond.
The Lady Dogs trailed 4-1 and down to their final out before rallying for a four-run seventh inning to leave West Columbia with a 5-4 win March 15. Facing elimination in Game 2 of a Region IV quarterfinal, Sweeny trailed Sinton 2-0 but responded in the bottom of the third to take a 3-2 lead the Lady Dogs would never relinquish.
Despite the early 3-0 deficit Saturday, a single swing of the bat could have tied the game at 3 by the end of the first inning. Although Alyssa Boozy — who hit a go-ahead three-run home run in Game 1 of a semifinal against Tuloso-Midway — could not come through with a pair of runners on, the Lady Dogs had another opportunity in the second inning with two on and one out, trailing 5-0.
That big shot was missing in that situation, too.
Instead, Sweeny stranded five baserunners through the first three innings, two in scoring position, and eight for the game.
“We were doing our job and putting runners on, but we just couldn’t get them across,” Harris said.
Liberty starting pitcher Kamdyn Chandler settled down by retiring the Lady Dogs' side in order in the fourth and fifth innings and faced two over the minimum in the final four frames.
And it wasn’t like she was doing anything to throw off the Sweeny hitters, Harris said.
“She was throwing the stuff we like,” she said. “I think in a few innings, we could have had a little more disciplined at-bats and try to get runners on versus trying to end it in one swing. We had opportunities to do more situational hitting, but other than that, we were pretty much all over her all game.”
That’s how softball is sometimes.
Pitching played its part throughout the season, including starter Corie Byrd on Saturday, who overcame nerves and ended her career with five scoreless innings. Without their timely hitting, the Lady Dogs might not have made it this far.
Saturday’s offensive output could have happened at any point of the playoffs, and the team might not have made it to Austin, but they did and the offense had a bad day at the wrong time.
In the bigger scheme of things, the Lady Dogs turned in a historic season regardless of how it ended, and being the second-best team in all of 4A is not bad either.
“It’s just about buying in and trusting each other and themselves,” Harris said. “They built a sisterhood that helped them come together at the most crucial moments and bounce back. It has helped us get this far.
“They have so much grit, so much hunger and so much passion, and that’s the reason why we’re here.”
