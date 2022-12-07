District 12-4A, D-I experienced changes before the season with a realignment of teams, including the insertion of a new school in Iowa Colony. However, one thing remained the same — Brazosport clinching a playoff spot for the sixth consecutive year.
The Exporters (3-3, 6-6) placed third in the standings and won the opening round of the UIL state playoffs with a 27-18 victory over Houston Booker T. Washington. Brazosport’s season ended the next week against Lindale, 42-28.
Brazosport’s success and contributions from Iowa Colony’s young players landed each team several all-district selections.
El Campo (6-0, 9-3) won the district, followed by Bay City (4-2, 8-4), Brazosport and Stafford (3-3, 7-5). Iowa Colony (1-5, 2-8) finished last in its inaugural season.
Brazosport had two players earn superlative honors, with quarterback Randon Fontenette tabbed as the district’s offensive most valuable player and Christian Scharrer as co-defensive lineman of the year. Iowa Colony running back Jacody Miles was named the district’s newcomer of the year.
Other top honors included El Campo running back Rueben Owens as the MVP; Bay City defensive lineman Carlon Jones as the defensive MVP; El Campo’s Bryce Rasmussen as co-defensive lineman of the year; El Campo’s Oliver Miles as top utility player; and winning the top coaching honor was El Campo’s staff.
First-team offensive honors for the Exporters included running back Xavier Butler; receiver Toric Goins; and offensive linemen Luis Uranga and LJ Holden. Receiver Landrew Ward was Iowa Colony’s lone offensive first teamer.
Other first teamers included quarterback, Alex Estrada, Bay City and Brayden Batiste, Stafford; running back, Jada Andrews, Bay City, Stephen Norman, El Campo, Deontray Scott, Navasota, and Jamaal Wiley, Stafford; tight end, Sloan Hubert, El Campo, and Kaddon Hubbard, Navasota; receiver, Xylan Williams, Bay City; Ja’Markus Jack, Needville, and Harold Kidd II, Stafford; and offensive linemen, Glenn Ihde and Zo’Maryon Bryan, Bay City, Cole Dewey and Taylor Manrriquez, El Campo and Cameron Cooper, Stafford.
First-team defense for Brazosport included linebackers Darius Roberson and Kaiden Shoemake; defensive tackle Eric Roel; cornerback Clifton White; and safety Manny Williams. For Iowa Colony, defensive end Chris Johnson was the Pioneers’ lone first-team defender. Michael Edwards was a first-team punter for the Exporters.
Other first-team selections included linebacker, Ayden Smith and Karius Luster, Bay City, Drake Resendez and Joel Garcia, El Campo, Frankderic Powell, Navasota, Clayton Culp, Needville, and Braylen Collins and Dylland McClenadon, Stafford; defensive tackles, Caden Bradford, Bay City, Zach King, El Campo, and Jonathan Marshall, Stafford, defensive end, Joshua Williams, Bay City, Rhenner Spenrath, El Campo, Noah Silcox, Navasota and Julius Nealey, Stafford; cornerback, Mark Curtis, Bay City, La’Darian Lewis and Jake Samaripa, El Campo, and Javon Rhodes and Stephen Powell, Stafford; and safety, Hal Erwin, El Campo and Ashton Miller, Stafford.
Brazosport’s second-team offensive players included receivers Sa’vion Lewis and Edwards; running back Michael Hill and offensive lineman Cameron Singleton. Iowa Colony’s selections included offensive lineman Jayden Simmons; receiver Antoine Martin; and running back Eric Mosley.
Other second teamers included quarterback, Hudson Minor, Navasota; tight end, Isaiah Battiest, El Campo, and Chris Tejeda, Navasota; linemen, Jakob Pesina and Marco Mata, Bay City, Craig Washington and Luke Wenglar, El Campo, Matthew Sosa and Douglas Franklin, Navasota, Jacob Muniz, Needville, and John Longoria and Jonathan Marshall, Stafford; receiver, Paris Fox, Bay City, and Caleb Jones and Chris Holland, Stafford; and running back Smith, Bay City, Erwin, El Campo, Da’Shawn Burton, Needville, and Terrance Woods, Stafford. Second-team special teams went to punter, Victor Morales, Bay City, and Miles, El Campo; and kicker, Juan Vargas, Navasota, and Pedro Cavazos, Needville.
Brazosport’s second-team defenders included linebacker Shermark Francis; defensive end, Jaden Perry; cornerback Isaiah Gonzales and safety Edwards. Treshaun O’Neal made the second team as a linebacker for Iowa Colony.
Other second-team selections included linebacker, Isaiah Gonzales and Cameron Spencer, Bay City; Chris Thompson, Navasota, Jaireon Simmons and Camden Babcok, Needviille, and Darius Simms and Elijah Ifoezeh, Stafford; defensive tackle, James Dorotik, El Campo; defensive end, Stacy Norman, EL Campo, and Chide Nwagboso, Stafford; cornerback, Logan Jansky, EL Campo, Keilan Sweeny and Austin Anderson, Needville, and Brian O’Neal, Stafford; and safety, Jah’mari Johnson, Bay City, Kade Ramirez, Needville, and Batiste, Stafford.
Brazosport’s honorable mention selections included outside linebacker Mehki Walton, linebacker Trevor Johnson, receiver/cornerback Tre’veon Galloway and offensive lineman Boston Owens.
Exporters who made the academic all-district list included Butler, Edwards, Fontenette, Francis, Galloway, Goins, Owens, Roberson and Shoemake.
Honorable mention selections for Iowa Colony were offensive linemen Tyson Windham and Aeden Elizondo; linebacker, Haydon Caston and Henry Kalu; receiver/cornerback Javis Solomon; safety Mason Brown. Academic all-district names were not available for Iowa Colony.
