With the Brazoswood water polo teams gearing up for the UIL state tournament this weekend, each squad was represented by several players on the District 12-6A team.

For the Lady Bucs, goalkeeper Gigi Lower, Sarah Gambrel, Mallory Kesler and Minnie Tran were named first-team selections.

Second-teamers included Sarah Mitterling, Alex Sparkman, Anna Reuschle and Mallory Varga.

First-team honorees for the Bucs included Jayden Arana, Mason Potter, Anthony Sury, goalkeeper Ethan Lower and Sean Brown.

Second-team selections were Braylon Ponzi, Jack Lower and Luke Mixon.

No player of the year was selected; however, Brazoswood coach Robert Brown was named the district’s coach of the year.

Both teams finished unbeaten in District 12-6A play.

