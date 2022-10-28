Brazoswood players earn all-state recognition B'wood players earn all-state From Facts staff reports Oct 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With the Brazoswood water polo teams gearing up for the UIL state tournament this weekend, each squad was represented by several players on the District 12-6A team.For the Lady Bucs, goalkeeper Gigi Lower, Sarah Gambrel, Mallory Kesler and Minnie Tran were named first-team selections.Second-teamers included Sarah Mitterling, Alex Sparkman, Anna Reuschle and Mallory Varga.First-team honorees for the Bucs included Jayden Arana, Mason Potter, Anthony Sury, goalkeeper Ethan Lower and Sean Brown.Second-team selections were Braylon Ponzi, Jack Lower and Luke Mixon.No player of the year was selected; however, Brazoswood coach Robert Brown was named the district’s coach of the year.Both teams finished unbeaten in District 12-6A play. 