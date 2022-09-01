CLUTE — Brazoswood started the season on the right foot with a thrilling victory against Beaumont United last week.
Now the focus is to be 1-0 again this week.
Bucs (1-0) coach Joe Dale Cary’s approach is to go 1-0 every week, and his team will look to do that today on the road against Baytown Sterling. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown.
“Find a way to put four quarters together and be 1-0 again this week,” Cary said. “Every week is a new season. It’s a new opponent; everything is new, a new offense, defense, people and new challenges.
“Each week has a life of its own, so to speak. So try to be 1-0 each week. Last week, nothing we can do about that, we can’t do anything about the next game, so focus on this one and be 1-0.”
The Bucs are coming off a 35-32 win over Beaumont United last week, a game in which Cary was pleased with the offensive production. Brazoswood is looking to start a season 2-0 in back-to-back years for the first time since 2016-17.
“I think the best thing to come out of that game was the fight in the end,” Cary said. “We had a big lead, gave it up and finished the game. I did not like giving up the 16-point lead on big plays, but I did like the grit and the resolve to find a way to finish and come back and win it.”
The Bucs accumulated 466 yards and 332 on the ground, including 182 from sophomore Jose Trevino. Quarterback Isaac Ponce accounted for 230 yards, both passing and rushing.
“I don’t think they (Beaumont United) ever stopped us. I think we stopped ourselves with some goofy penalties and costly turnovers. … I think we averaged over 5 yards a carry,” Cary said. “We had some protection issues, so we probably didn’t throw the ball as effectively as we would like to, but we did put some good drives together.”
Defensively, the Bucs surrendered 383 total yards, but nearly half were on three plays, Cary said. Those big plays included an 80-yard pitch and catch from quarterback Johnathan Martin to senior wide receiver Jaylen Moore; a 62-yard touchdown run by senior running back Gareius Coleman; and a 25-yard score by Martin to put Beaumont up, 32-28, in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve got to limit the big plays,” Cary said. “Other than that, we played pretty solid defense most of the night. It was a good 6A football team that we beat. It was a big step in the right direction Friday night.
Cary praised sophomore cornerback Caleb Jefferson’s play against a taller receiver. Kicker Sam Garcia was 5-for-5 on PATs and recorded 136 yards on four kickoffs in his first varsity football game.
“He rose to the challenge and did a good job. He and Jose were our players of the week, and Sam Garcia was our special teams player of the game,” Cary said. “We are asking him to kick the ball into certain places instead of kicking it deep to guys back there with elite speed.”
Cary wants to see his offense finish drives.
The coach took an example from last week’s opener when Croix Rivera intercepted a pass to put the team on the doorstep of the red zone, but the offense did not score on the drive.
“If we have a turnover like that, our offense needs to score,” he said. “We have to capitalize on things like that; I was disappointed in that. So I would like to see us take advantage of opportunities.”
Brazoswood enters Week 2 on a short week when they travel today to face Baytown Sterling, a District 8-5A, D-I school. The Bucs came back against the Rangers in last year’s meeting at Hopper Field for a 20-19 victory.
The Rangers (1-0) were winners in their season opener with a 27-0 victory over Northbrook, who will be Brazoswood’s opponent next week.
The Rangers return 23 players, including 13 starters from last year’s 4-6 squad who missed the playoffs with a 2-5 district mark. The program has not made a postseason appearance since 2008.
Sterling returns four of those 13 starters on the offensive line, who Cary said are a physical bunch.
“They come off the ball with a purpose every play, so defensively, we are going to have to be ready for a grind for four quarters,” Cary said.
Brazoswood will be put to the test again against the skill positions, led by receiver Robert Adams. Getting guys like Adams the ball is the interesting part. The Rangers use sophomore John Smith as the primary signal caller but will also line senior Trent Smith behind center. In times when Smith is not the quarterback, he will flank out as a wide receiver, Cary said.
“I want to see us improve from last week as far as the penalties, a couple of false starts, the big plays and the missed tackles,” Cary said, “and that is going to happen, especially against the athletes we are going to face, but we have to limit those.”
Today’s game will be broadcast on brazosportisd.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.