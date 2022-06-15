Angleton swim coach Daniel Huffman built the school’s swim program from the ground up after he arrived in 2015.
After years of success, Huffman is moving on from the program; June 30 is his last day at Angleton.
“I got a pretty good opportunity to move up in Arlington ISD where I will be running their aquatics program with six different programs and six different head coaches and also run the club program,” Huffman said.
Although it didn’t seem like seven seasons for Huffman, the success of the Wildcats has been outstanding, which has included consecutive Class 5A state appearances.
“It’s been a lot of hard work, and that is what we preach to do things the right way, and everything will come together,” Huffman said. “When I got here, there were five kids on the high school team, and it was just bringing some of the kids back into the program and placing a real focus on getting a junior high program where we could bring swimmers in at a younger age and start working with them.
“Our belief was to teach them how to be swimmers when they are at a younger age with many of those kids staying in the program long term because they have a vested interest in the program which would give us long term success.”
A few swimmers who have grown throughout the program were this past season’s senior state qualifiers, including Abel Black, Aaron Black, Ryan Fojtik, Coleton Coupland and freshman Luke Cook. Abel Black, Aaron Black, Fojtik and Coupland went to state the past four seasons.
“We started a year-round USA swim team, which was small, with about 30 kids to start with, and just kept building from the ground up, and every year we saw more and more come in to the point where there are 60 junior high swimmers and 40 high school swimmers,” Huffman said. “Now that we have the new pool, we bring in large events, and it’s grown a lot from that six-lane pool we used to have.
“Alfred Black and Jeanne Healy have been there every step of the way the last seven years, and they have been coaching with me, and we’ve worked our butts off. Parents have bought into the program, and that’s where the success has come from.”
While Huffman had a team that made another run at the state meet in his final season, the coach was blessed with intelligent students.
“Academically, this year we had the valedictorian and salutatorian, and overall we were No. 1, No. 2, No. 5 and No. 9 in the graduating class this year,” he said.
Angleton graduate and current Texas A&M student Fynn Andrews remembers the days in the swimming pool under Huffman.
“He was a good coach who knew a lot about swimming and did his best to pass that on to us and produced some great swimmers out of the program,” Andrews said. “I learned quite a few things in and out of the pool from him. He pushed anyone who was there to do their best, and some would call it harsh, but he had a goal of making us not only better swimmers but also making us better people.”
Huffman is hoping the success continues at Angleton.
“What we hope is that even with a coaching change, the standards that we set can stay in place so that they can have that success year after year,” he said. “The framework for success and the standards are there so that the swimmers can continue to follow.”
