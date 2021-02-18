CLUTE
Raised from humble beginnings, Brazoswood Bucs’ Gerardo Lucero has learned some of life’s lessons because of his family’s support and the game of soccer.
A senior center defensive middle, or the 6 as most in the soccer world call it, Lucero is a Mr. Do it All on the field when it comes to playing the game.
“My strongest suit is how I see the field from different angles because of the positions that I play,” Lucero said. “I’ve played center back, left back, right back, center/middle, attacking middle, forwards or wing so I’ve played just about every position except goalie. So that’s helped me to see the field better from different positions.”
It is also where Brazoswood has prospered because of the 6-foot-2 player’s resilience on and off the field.
“For me, it’s always started in the classroom, which to me is the most important thing,” Lucero said. “By making sure that things are done properly and not doing stupid things, especially on the field. Once anyone is on the field, it is important to go as hard as you can, so for me it is always business when I step on there. This game is very important to me, I am very passionate about the game.”
Reserved on his own, when it comes to playing the game, Lucero transforms into someone that wants and needs to achieve as much as possible while leading his team as the captain.
“Gerardo has got a good sense of humor and is a quiet guy who leads by example, but he isn’t a big rah rah guy,” Brazoswood Buccaneer first-year soccer coach Jim Nimtz said. “But every once in a while when he says something to the team, it gets everyone’s attention. He not only works hard in the weight room, but also on the track and on the field. Throughout our drills that we hold, he is always at that high level of effort up there.”
Playing back in District 24-6A for the first time since 2015, the Bucs are 2-1-1 in district play and 2-6-1 overall for the season. It hasn’t surprised anyone, especially on this team, how they are holding up in a tough district.
“By my junior year I was starting on varsity and I think I had a breakout season last year, but I could not have done it without my teammates,” Lucero said. “Guys like Angel Martinez who is my buddy and Jacob Jimenez. This year I think we have a good team along with great coaches. Everyone loves each other on the team and I think that makes us click better.”
He started tinkering with the game at the age of 10. He didn’t really play on any particular team, but he wanted to.
“I’ve always wanted to play but financially, my parents, they never put me in,” he said. “At first I wanted to play baseball but they couldn’t (afford it) and then I wanted to play basketball and that didn’t go either.
“I finally got to play with a recreational team and they were 13-year-olds, but I played up that time. It just made me better, but I left because I didn’t get much playing time, probably because I was the youngest. So after sitting out for two years I came back and played with a club team from Freeport called Boca Junior. I played with them for a few years.”
Entering his freshman year at Brazoswood High School, Lucero got to play with the freshmen Bucs.
“At the end of that season I was told that I was going to be on varsity, but when tryouts came around I didn’t make varsity at that time,” he said. “I was upset a bit but I took it as motivation and just worked harder. I played some preseason games with the varsity and then played on JV. But then the center-mid for the varsity got hurt and I got moved up. So my sophomore year was a great experience especially because Mark Latta helped me a lot because we both played the same position. He was a great leader, great player and a great person. He really taught me how to learn the position and get players involved.”
Because of a work ethic that he’s acquired through time, Lucero has never thought of himself as a natural for the sport.
“I think I’ve had to work hard to be where I am today,” Lucero said. “I also believe that the center-mid position is a perfect fit for me because its given me the opportunity to defend but at the same time to attack which I liked. That position just fits me like a glove.”
Like most, he has big aspirations after high school, including continuing with the game and possibly becoming an architect sometime down the road.
“I would love to, but right now I have no offers,” he said. “But I will try to reach out and see if I can find a place to play.”
For Lucero, nothing’s come easy, but he wouldn’t change anything.
“It’s taught me that nothing comes easy in life, but I have wonderful parents,” he said. “I’ve always had everything I needed because of them, and they never sugar-coated anything which I think has just made me a better person. It also has made me appreciate what I do have.”
Tentatively, the Bucs hope to be back on the field as they continue district play at Clear Creek on Friday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.