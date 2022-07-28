Former Alvin Community College pitcher Owen Holt believes his roller coaster journey to make it to minor league baseball has prepared the Texan for whatever awaits him.
The 2021 Cincinnati Reds draft pick is enjoying game days with the Low-A Daytona Tortugas in his first full season in the Ohio team’s farm system.
“I’m liking the guys, which is one of the main things,” Holt said. “I have been around the same 35 to 40 guys for the last four or five months. I am trying to get better every day, and I have a good plan of attack there.”
With less than seven weeks remaining in the season, Holt’s goal is to finish a solid year on a high note. Whether that high note means he will be elevated to Single-A Dayton next season will remain to be seen, but he is focused on living in the moment.
“Moving up levels is out of my control, and I don’t make those decisions,” Holt said. “I have had a pretty good season so far, at least in my eyes, and there are some things that I have been working on that I have been showing a lot of flashes of. If I can solidify those things that I have been working on and cap off a good first full season, that will put me in the offseason with a good outlook for next year.
“That is really all I can do, and I think that is where my head is at.”
FROM LAMAR TO HARVARD
Holt was a 2017 graduate of Texas high school baseball powerhouse Lamar Houston.
Holt was named to the all-district first team in both his junior and senior seasons, and was the starting quarterback for the school’s football team his senior year.
However, his football career ended after just one game in two years with Harvard — the lone action he saw being in 2018 against Yale at Fenway Park.
From there, his baseball journey was full steam ahead, or at least he thought.
He made two appearances with the Crimson — a couple of impressive performances against Alabama and Ohio State — before COVID ended his sophomore and junior seasons. Knowing his baseball career would most likely be over at the Ivy League school, Holt transferred to Alvin Community College to continue playing. He dual-enrolled at both Harvard and ACC and played at ACC and with the Williamsport Crosscutters of the MLB Draft League.
The move to ACC meant he could commute from home for about 45 minutes daily for the minimally required four classes and baseball practices at Alvin. He continued taking classes virtually at Harvard in pursuit of his economics degree.
Adding more to his plate, Holt would work out in Houston and bussed tables at an Italian restaurant.
“Things that you thought would be semi-guaranteed, they’re just not,” Holt said. “So it’s been about managing the ups and downs and just trying to enjoy the moment and take advantage of it.
“Everything that I went through can be applied to now. It has allowed me to focus on myself and show me what I need to improve on. Nothing else matters. I am going to be my very best version of myself.”
It was the grind he needed to get a baseball career going, and his dedication began to pay off.
With ACC, the right-hander made 14 appearances, starting 12 games with a 7-3 record, a 5.68 ERA in 57 innings pitched and 65 strikeouts. His best outing was a complete game shutout win against Coastal Bend College.
BEING A RED
Drafted 480th overall in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, Holt spent the rest of the baseball season in rookie ball in Arizona. He had a 2-1 record, but his ERA was 7.71 in seven innings.
“I am definitely more trusting of my mechanics. The ball feels a lot better coming out,” he said. “I think the biggest thing is knowing how my pitches play against professional hitters and how I should attack versus righties and lefties based on how my stuff plays.
“That is half the battle. It is like knowing your own scouting report and not trying to be anyone else. I think I have learned that in the last year.”
Playing at Daytona has benefited Holt, who has been a sponge soaking in as much knowledge as possible from his minor league counterparts. He has also enjoyed traveling to different minor league facilities and game day experiences with the Tortugas.
Holt has had to adjust from being a starting pitcher at Alvin to being a bullpen arm for the Tortugas, and his results show he has made that adjustment well.
The former Dolphin entered Wednesday with a 2-1 record and a 1.71 ERA in 17 appearances. He has thrown 31 2/3 innings, striking out 37 and has a walks and hits per inning pitched of 0.98. He threw 19 1/3 scoreless innings from April to June and has a healthy strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.18.
“I have gone in to pitch in the late innings, and there was a time where I went in the first inning,” Holt said. “I was a starter in Alvin, so everything was concentrated around that start day, and now I am in the bullpen. There are days when I am hot, I won’t throw, and there are other days when I am not expected to throw, and I throw. I guess I am always expected to throw.
“I think it is more of a day-to-day type process, and guys can trip themselves up worrying about things they can’t control.”
Holt describes his journey to this point as full of ups and downs, but those past experiences have set him up to prepare for the seesaw experience that a minor league pitcher endures as they continue to develop.
“You are always ready to pitch, but when they call down and say, ‘Hey, get hot,’ you are never ready for that moment,” Holt said. “That’s kind of what I want. I compare it to being in a catapult, and when they say, ‘get hot,’ it is like you are set up in a catapult. You are sitting there all game, and sometimes it doesn’t go off, but other times it goes off.
“I feel like you can never get used to that kind of adrenaline rush you get in the bullpen, which is what I like because you don’t have any other time to think. I think that is better for me, honestly. I have tried to get away from results-based thinking, to put your very best version of yourself out there, and see what happens. It makes baseball a weird sport, but you are trying to focus on yourself.”
