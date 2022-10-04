The Wilderness Golf Course has hit its busiest time of the year, beginning with hosting a couple of golf tournaments to raise money to help others.
The list of tournaments begins Thursday when the club’s golf pro assistant, Dave Paukner, will host the Thin Blue Line Nation Houston Golf Classic.
Paukner, a longtime member of law enforcement, is a member of the Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Law Enforcement Club.
Paukner is in his third year hosting the outing, and this year is the 10th anniversary of the Houston chapter’s tournament, Paukner said.
“It is one of our biggest fundraisers for the Thin Blue Line Nation,” Paukner said. “It’s the Houston chapter that puts this one, and I was a member of that before I went to nation.”
The organization gives out scholarships to students and sends funds to police departments when tragedy strikes, Paukner said.
The tournament is overbooked with 160 golfers, which has created a second flight. Paukner has more local golfers playing in the morning flight and out-of-towners playing on the main flight in the afternoon.
“I didn’t want to say ‘no’ to people, so we are going to go ahead and start a morning flight,” Paukner said, “A lot of those will be members who live around here. They can play, go home, clean up and come back for the banquet.”
The morning flight begins at 8 a.m., and the tournament’s primary flight is at 1 p.m. Lunch will be served at noon.
Mark Montgomery, a Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 6 candidate, will be the keynote speaker.
Awards and silent auction items will be available.
Registration for the main event is at 10:30 a.m.
Anyone wanting to play on the morning flight can pay $150 as an individual, or a foursome begins at $600.
“It means a lot to host this coming out of the law enforcement community,” Paukner said. “When you retire, you lose your kinship with all of the guys you worked with, so this club has brought that where I’m hanging around like-minded people.
“Our national president, Rico Garcia, formed the club in 2009; he always preaches to pay it forward. And this is something I can do to pay it forward for our community, for kids of first responders where they get scholarships, and when an officer goes down, we are there to write a check to the family.”
Thursday’s tournament and the Blue Santa outing in November are Paukner’s biggest highlights in giving back, he said. It helps to have such a supportive employer, too.
“I put the golf course in the middle of this, too, and they’re always supportive where I can do this tournament and the Blue Santa tournament here to raise money for presents for the kids in the area,” Paukner said. “And all of it stays in Brazoria County.”
Paukner’s law enforcement background dates back 30 years with the department of criminal justice in Region 3, which includes Brazoria and Harris counties.
He retired in 2014.
“This is something I do to keep busy and to give back as much as I can to the community or anyone else in need,” Paukner said.
BOYS & GIRLS CLUB TOURNAMENT
With the Brazoria County chapter celebrating its 50th year, the club wanted to go big for its annual golf tournament scheduled for Friday at the Lake Jackson course.
Boys & Girls Club of Brazoria County CEO Amber Newman hoped bringing in a Roger Clemens, seven-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, would generate a bigger buzz this season.
“For the last five years, we’ve had celebrities incorporated with our golf tournament, and we started it, we’ve always had a golf tournament, and I have always wanted to figure out a way to set ours apart from others,” Newman said. “There has been a lot of buzz of him coming, but it’s also an exciting time because it highlights us and our 50 years. We wanted to make it big this year, and this helps us to do that. We decided to go big because we didn’t want to go home.”
The idea to have Clemens come to Brazoria County stemmed from the club’s Great Futures Gala in January, but he was not available. Still, his foundation thought the golf tournament would be a good opportunity.
“He will be out on one of the holes on the course, and everybody is going to be able to tee off with him,” Newman said. “We will still have former NFL players provided by the NFLPA of Houston chapter.
“But he is the highlight, and he has been so kind to help us raise the necessary funds we do every year for our fundraising efforts so we can sustain our after-school and summer programs for our community.”
The club’s goal is to raise $60,000 from the tournament. As of Wednesday, there were seven spots left.
Visit bgcbrazoria.org/s/events/celebrity-golf-tournament, call 979-373-9668 or email Newman at anewman@bgcbrazoria.org for information.
This year has been a time of reflecting for the nonprofit, Newman said, including honoring the generations of people who have helped thousands of families and children through the first 50 years.
The nonprofit will host a celebration Nov. 18 to thank the community and anyone who played a part in the Boys & Girls Club and kick off the launch of the organization’s capital campaign to build two teen centers in Clute and Manvel, Newman said.
“We are extremely grateful for our Brazoria County community for allowing for these youth we serve throughout the county,” Newman said. “When I got here seven years ago, my goal was to level the playing field for the youth we serve, and we have been doing that.
“For 50 years to remain and be a pillar in our community. We could not have done it without our Brazoria County community, sponsors, donors and people entrusting us with their kids. It says a lot for us to be here that long.”
