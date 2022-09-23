LEAGUE CITY — Brazoswood used a stout defense and an almost unstoppable offense to roll past Clear Creek, 42-21, in Friday’s District 24-6A opener at Clear Creek ISD Veterans Stadium.
The Bucs improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2006 while dropping the Wildcats to 1-4.
Using a lightning-quick, no-huddle offense, Brazoswood scored on its first three possessions to open a 21-3 lead with 7:45 left in the first half.
Clear Creek’s defense was on its heels as Brazoswood put together drives of 81, 75 and 70 yards. The first two possessions used 13 and 14 plays.
The Wildcat offense was able to move the ball, but stalled three times inside the Buc 30 and had to settle for a pair of field goals from Garrett Carleton.
Clear Creek forced Brazoswood to punt for the first time late in the second half and took over at its own 23.
A 34-yard run by Rocky Ketchum and a 33-yard pass from quarterback Bryson Drake to Dre Ketchum keyed a 77-yard touchdown drive with 12 seconds left in the half.
Drake covered the final 6 yards, then threw to Damian Hernandez for the two-point conversion as the Wildcats pulled within 21-14 at halftime.
Two crucial series in the third quarter provided a huge swing that decided the outcome.
Clear Creek took the second half kickoff and moved from its own 32 to the Brazoswood 5 in 10 plays.
Facing a third and goal situation, Brazoswood forced an incomplete pass to bring up fourth down.
Another incomplete pass by Drake was negated by a penalty, giving Clear Creek another chance at the Bucs 3.
Drake found Hernandez with a swing pass, but Hernandez was stopped a yard short of the goal line.
Brazoswood took over with 6:19 left in the third quarter and launched a backbreaking 99-yard march in 16 plays.
Quarterback Isaac Ponce found Riker Blank with a 13-yard touchdown pass that gave the Bucs a 28-14 lead with 1:42 left.
Brazoswood’s defense denied Clear Creek four times on fourth down plays before the Wildcats finally converted one to score their final touchdown with 4:12 left to play.
Ponce was the driving force behind Brazoswood’s no huddle option offense. The senior quarterback ran for 143 yards on 26 carries and also accounted for 167 passing yards.
Jose Trevino was also a dual threat with 100 yards on the ground and 25 receiving yards.
Drake completed 17 passes for 160 yards with one touchdown.
Brazoswood will face a tougher contest next week when they travel to face Clear Springs in League City.
Spring won its district opener, 38-35, against Dickinson to improve to 3-2, its third victory in a row.
