LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport Christian and Second Baptist were dealing with limited benches in each team’s season opener.
Regardless, the Eagles were able to win Thursday’s opener with a 20-10 effort at Brazosport Christian School.
Brazosport Christian coach Cassandra Sullivan said it was an ugly win, but she would take a win.
“We did push through,” she said. “I think we had our spurts here and there, but I’m still proud of them.”
Brazosport Christian had six players, while Second Baptist played with five players.
Every few minutes, Sullivan would make a substitution, trying to keep as many players fresh as possible. Even if it meant sacrificing the game speed, she was hoping for.
“With my point guard, when she doesn’t keep her tempo, the rest of the team just kind of dies down. So I have to keep her in rhythm throughout the game,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan wanted to focus on not forcing shots and creating consistent ball movement to catch the defense off balance, she said.
Both sides fought through tiredness, with a 4-2 score in the first quarter.
“That’s why I had to call timeouts. You have to call lots of timeouts, especially when you only have six girls, and our biggest deal is keeping our tempo,” Sullivan said.
A couple of assists and drives from JuliAnna Crews gave the Eagles an 8-2 lead with 2:59 left in the half.
“JuliAnna is dominant in the paint. I’ve been really working hard with her and practice about being more dominant,” she said.
Second Baptist got a jumper to fall with 20 seconds left for the team’s lone points of the period for an 8-4 halftime score.
BCS shot 4-of-15 from the field but limited Second Baptist to 10 percent, 2-of-20 overall.
The Eagles came into the second half aggressively with back-to-back baskets.
Junior guard Christy Essy began with a jumper. Crews drove to the basket on the ensuing possession and drew the contact for an and-one.
Trailing 14-4, Second Baptist responded with consecutive field goals, but the Lady Eagles stymied any chance of a comeback with just one field goal in the fourth quarter.
Crews needed the final minute of the game but collected her 10th rebound to go with her 12 points for a double-double.
“She’s my biggest asset on the offense and getting her moving around in that paint, using her body. When she uses her body, she’s unstoppable,” Sullivan said.
BCS’ defensive performance limited Second Baptist to 5-of-41 shooting for a measly 12.1 percent from the field.
Essy finished with six points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Aguilar scored her lone two-point basket in the first quarter.
The Eagles will return to the floor at 6 p.m. Monday at Central Christian.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.