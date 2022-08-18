FREEPORT
Brazosport could get at least part of its final scrimmage in Thursday night against Santa Fe at Hopper Field.
Despite lightning headed south into the area that cut the scrimmage short, the Exporters squared off with the Indians in a preseason matchup with its fair share of action.
Plenty of good came out of the night as the Exporters moved the ball down the field, and the defense got its feet wet with a new scheme.
“We’ve still got a long way to go,” head coach Mark Kanipes said. “We made some big plays, but we’ve got to be a little bit more consistent. We turned the ball over once, and we missed a couple of assignments. Their blitz game gave us a bit of trouble, and we’ve still got some work to do, but we played hard.”
Brazosport quarterback Randon Fontenette was all over the place, making plays with his feet and arm to march the Exporters’ offense downfield.
However, there is room for improvement for the offensive line to give Fontenette more time in the pocket, Kanipes said.
“These guys have got to gel, but it’s early in the season,” Kanipes said. “We’re seeing a lot of things that they probably haven’t seen with speed off the edge. Most of it’s coming off the edge, and we’ll have a plan for that, but like I said, it’s a work in progress.”
The Exporters implemented a change over the offseason, a 3-4 defensive scheme, which will complement the speed of Brazosport’s players. That speed was on display Thursday night as the thunder clouds came bearing down.
“We do get to the ball well, and we run well,” Kanipes said. “We have more outside linebacker-type kids, and it gives us the ability to put a little bit more pressure and speed on the field. We did have some alignment issues, and we saw the spread offense last week, and now we saw a slot and Wing-T offense this week. We’ve got to keep working.”
Brazosport will have a huge test next Friday night on the road in the team’s regular-season opener against the Sealy Tigers — a playoff team from a year ago.
“We’re going to have to play perfect football,” Kanipes said. “They’ve got a great football team and a returning quarterback who’s coming back. He does a good job on the run, and he’s kind of like our guy (Fontenette). He scrambles pretty well, and you’ve got to stay on your receivers. They’re very well coached, and it’ll be a good game. We’ve got to get in a little bit better conditioning as we’ve got a bunch of guys playing both ways. We’ve got to get better every day.”
The Exporters are coming off a 5-6 season and a 70-41 bidistrict championship victory over Wheatley in 2021 and are looking to return to the playoffs for the sixth straight season.
Brazoswood reschedules scrimmage: The Bucs’ scrimmage Thursday at Angleton was canceled because of lightning. B’wood found a new opponent in Tomball at 6 p.m. today at Tomball High School. The scrimmage will be varsity only.
