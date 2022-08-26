The Brazosport Exporters could not keep up with a high-powered Sealy offense Friday, falling 39-20 in their season opener under the lights of T.J. Mills Stadium on Mark A. Chapman field.
The Exporters won the coin toss and chose to receive the ball, but the Tigers got on the board first when running back Avonte Nunn scampered in for a touchdown on a short run. Soon after, the Exporters took the kick-off back for a touchdown to tie the game at 7 all.
Several times, Brazosport players fell to the ground, seemingly in pain from cramping.
On the next possession, the Tigers managed to get into the red zone but were stopped on the goal line on fourth down. With their backs against the wall, the Exporters gained some breathing room on a running play that took them near midfield.
However, the ball would soon return to the Tigers on a deep pass intercepted by defensive back/wide receiver Hayden Wernecke, who also scored a touchdown on a pass from quarterback D’vonne Hmielewski.
Sealy scored another touchdown as running back Bryson Johnson brushed off tacklers and darted down the sideline for a 44-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers ahead 14-7.
Once again, Brazosport responded with a rushing touchdown by Randon Fontenette on a quarterback keeper to tie the game at 14. The Tigers moved the ball down the field and settled for a field goal to take the lead 17-14 as the second quarter came to a close.
Though both teams put points up in a hurry in the first half, Sealy made the necessary adjustments after halftime.
Wide receiver Noah Washington for the Tigers put his speed on display after catching a dart from Hmielewski on the first play of the first drive for the Tigers and scored the first touchdown of the second half.
Wernecke finished the drive with a pass from Hmielewski to complete the 2-point conversion and put the Tigers ahead 25-14.
Washington found himself open on a post route, evaded the Exporter defender after the catch, and ran in for his second touchdown of the evening after the Tigers forced the Exporters to punt on their next possession.
The senior Hmielewski accounted for four touchdowns, one rushing and three passing.
The Tigers' defense stepped up and didn’t allow a touchdown the entire third quarter, but Brazosport scored near the end of the fourth quarter once the reserves were in.
