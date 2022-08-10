The Oklahoma Little League took a first-inning lead away from the Pearland 12U squad, but the Brazoria County team kept scoring.
For the first time since 2015, the Pearland 12U Little League All-Star team advanced to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, after beating the Tulsa National squad, 9-4, Tuesday at Marvin Norcross Stadium in Waco.
“It’s unbelievable,” Pearland coach Aaron Cummings said.
Pearland opened the game with a three-run first inning and scored runs in the next three frames to pull away from Oklahoma.
The game started rocky for the East Texas team when starter Kaiden Shelton’s third pitch of the game drilled Oklahoma’s Isaiah Jarvis in the head.
What happened next went viral. Jarvis eventually trotted to first base, but Shelton, visibly upset after hitting Jarvis, was consoled by the batter.
Field microphones caught Jarvis saying to Shelton, “Hey, you’re doing just great.”
“The first inning was one of the more bizarre things we have ever had,” Cummings said. “... It shook up our pitcher, who’s one of our best, if not the best player.
“There was good sportsmanship on his part, and I don’t think he was even thinking about sportsmanship at that point. He was worried about the kid and wasn’t even trying to hit him.”
The Tulsa Little League squad took a 4-3 lead after the first inning, butmanaged just five hits after that and did not score another run the rest of the game.
The inning was emotional, but Cummings’ players overcame the hit batsman and Oklahoma’s four-run rally.
“It’s even sweeter because it just shows that these guys have got some resolve and they can fight through adversity,” Cummings said. “Plenty of teams would melt down after that, but I thought our boys showed their character today.”
Pearland relief pitcher Austin Cummings was lights out after the opening frame. Cummings pitched the final 5 1/3 innings, scattering five hits and striking out six to earn the win.
“He has been doing that for a while,” Aaron Cummings said. “In the regular season, he was one of our best pitchers, and we were planning on bringing him in in the third, but with the bases loaded (in the first inning), it is kind of his situation that he’s come into. Coaching him over the years, we felt comfortable that he could handle the moment.
“Once he got through the next inning, you could just tell — he’s my boy, so I know him pretty well — he was settled in, and I just knew in my heart that it was over, but we had to keep playing because that is a good team.”
The offense backed up Cummings by tying the game in the second inning.
Leadoff hitter Malachi Clark drew a walk and advanced to second when a pitch hit Jacolby Mayberry. Jake Zurek walked to load the bases, and Clark scored on Shelton’s RBI single to left field.
Pearland took the lead for good in the third with a three-run frame.
Manuel Castillo got things going with a one-out single, followed by a walk to Cooper Arbaugh and a hit by a pitch for Ford Hill to load the bases.
After a strikeout, Zurek doubled to left field, driving in all three on base for a 7-4 lead.
The Pearland 12U team added two runs in the fourth with two outs.
Cummings drew a two-out walk, and Castillo singled to keep the inning alive. Clark’s fly ball to right field plated Cummings, and Castillo scored on an error by the right fielder for the game’s final score.
“We just hit like crazy,” Aaron Cummings said. “Those two Oklahoma boys are really, really good players. We haven’t seen many times where one pitcher is out of the game and there is another just like him. We haven’t seen two boys throw that hard all summer, and we might not even see that in Williamsport.”
Pearland led 3-0 after the top of the first courtesy of an RBI double by Shelton and a fielder’s choice off the bats of Jackson Wolfe and Cummings to score Shelton and Wolfe.
The team finished with seven hits and drew five walks against Oklahoma’s talented pitchers Finley Kouplen and Hunter Hodges. Zurek, Shelton and Castillo each batted 2-for-3.
“We got our boys ready for velocity — we didn’t want anybody to be able to beat us just throwing it right down the gut,” Aaron Cummings said. “Our boys had some great at-bats today; they put the ball in play.
“We knew we had a good hitting team, but now we know they can handle almost anything.”
Pearland outscored its opponents 48-10 in the four games at regional, including a couple of run-rule victories. The closest margin of victory was in the team’s second game, a 6-4 victory against Starkville Little League in Mississippi. The win proved to be pivotal.
“If you go through the loser’s bracket, who knows what kind of pitcher you’ll have,” Cummings said. “Oklahoma played two more games than we did when they lost that second game, so in reality, we had every pitcher available. I think we would have gotten back here, but it would have been more challenging.
“That Mississippi game was the game of the tournament. That comeback is why we are sitting where we are.”
The next stop is Williamsport.
Pearland will play the winner of the Mid-Atlantic Region at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at Howard Lamade Stadium. The championship game for that region is not until Friday.
“We’ve spent seven nights at this hotel, and we’ll go to Williamsport on Friday,” Cummings said.
Pearland has had a good showing of fans throughout the regional tournament, even on a work day like Tuesday.
“There were still a ton of people there today,” Cummings said. “Being three hours away, we had much more people than Oklahoma, although they had a good, loud crowd. But there were tons of people from the community, and I have so many messages on my phone I can’t even keep up with things.
“The support has been overwhelming.”
