Golfers from local businesses showed their support for kids throughout Brazoria County at Junior Achievement’s 32nd annual “Who’s Who” golf classic May 13 at The Wilderness Golf Course.
The classic helps fund JA’s initiatives, which include providing free literacy, entrepreneurial and work readiness programs to thousands of Brazoria County students. The nonprofit serves between 6,000 and 8,000 students annually, a press release about the event states.
This year, the classic raised $90,000, which is on par — no pun intended — for the classic.
“This year’s income is pretty average for us,” Junior Achievement of Brazoria County President Kim Effenberger said. “We had a full morning flight and only a few spots open for the afternoon.”
Local industry and community leaders got involved in the classic, including Matt Reagan, Phillips 66 mechanical engineering superintendent; Bill Holladay, Freeport LNG LQF maintenance supervisor; Ryan Powell, Dow senior engineering and maintenance director; Laura Chafin, production director at BASF; Matt Hanks, Brazoria County engineer; Jason Baca, Chevron Phillips contract services superintendent; Paul Spinks, site manager at Shintech; Phyllis Saathoff, Port Freeport executive director; Rick Pena, Freeport LNG terminal manager; and Scott Daigle, MEGlobal Oyster Creek site leader.
“We are blessed to have a lot of support from local industry,” Effenberger said. “They not only support the Junior Achievement events but help provide career speakers and classroom volunteers throughout the year.”
Winners for the morning flight were:
Low gross score: First place, Andy Burdge, Jazell Bupus, Todd Penick and David Cuera of Innovative Cleaning Services; low net score: first place, Lin Biar, Chris Brinkman, Jasen Gast and Kevin Kramm of Red Snapper Inn; second, Gus Campus, Gene Harris, Jacob Martinez and Lane Heble of Marquis Construction; and third, Stuart Hebert, guest golfer Matt Hanks and Scott Englebert of Terracon; men’s longest drive, Todd Penick playing with Innovative Cleaning Services; men’s closest to the pin, Jason Allen from Contech; and women’s longest drive and closest to the pin, Anita Wingate playing with the Innovative Cleaning Services.
Afternoon flight winners were:
First place low gross score: George Rau, Matt Sebesta, Al Baird and Doug Calame of Perdue Brandon, Fielder, Collins & Mott, LLP; first place low net: Bryan Glidden, Tommy Owens, Mike Ramos and Kyle DeArmon of Ward Vessel & Exchanger Corp.; second, Ernest Huerta, Zach Faniel, Shawn Wheeler and Gage Ford of Marquis Construction; third, Vance Stuart, Kelly Bluejacket, Jeff Reynolds and Steve Harlan of Contech; men’s longest drive, Jonathan Wilkerson playing with the Norrell Construction; men’s closest to the pin, Brent Terrill playing with Gulf Coast Industrial and women’s longest drive and closest to the pin, Anne Allstott of TDECU; putting contest winner, Ty Nguyen from Freeport LNG; and Black Jack winner, Harrison Thede of Chevron Phillips Chemical.
OFF NEXT WEEK
I will not be writing my weekly golf column next week. I’ll be back for the June 5 edition with the results of the Bring your Best Three Crawfish Tournament results at the Freeport Municipal Golf Course.
