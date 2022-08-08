The Pearland 12U Little League made quick work of their opponent and were awarded an off day today and a trip to the championship game.
Representing Texas East, the Pearland team run-ruled Wylie Little League, 19-0, in four innings Sunday to advance to the Little League Southwest Region championship game.
Pearland will await the winner between Texas West and Oklahoma at noon Tuesday at Marvin Norcross Stadium in Waco.
Texas West and Oklahoma will play at 2 p.m. today out of the loser’s bracket.
Pearland scored five runs through the first two frames of Sunday’s matinee and concluded the game with a 14-run fourth inning.
Four batters drove in four runs, including leadoff hitter Jacob Zurek, Kaiden Shelton and Manuel Castillo. The three combined to go 6-for-11 with seven runs scored and drove in 12 of the team's 19 runs. Every starter recorded at least one hit, paced by Landon Karel, who batted 3-for-3 with two runs scored and drove in a pair. Jackson Wolfe and Ethan Richardson also tallied three hits. Castillo’s lone hit was a grand slam in the fourth inning, making the score 11-0.
Wolfe was Pearland’s starting pitcher. He threw three innings of one-hit ball and struck out three. Cooper Arbaugh pitched an inning of relief.
Wylie Little League starter Easton Tuley went three innings in the loss, allowing eight runs — all earned — on nine hits. He walked four and gave up two home runs.
The last time a Pearland 12U All-Star made it to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was in 2015. This is the first time Pearland has competed in the region tournament since 2016.
