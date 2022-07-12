WEST COLUMBIA — A West Columbia’s Charlie Brown Tiger athletics contributor in the 1950s, Leroy Donley Sr. will be inducted into the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Honor/Hall of Fame.
The celebration will occur at noon July 23 at the Houston Marriott Hobby Airport.
“We had a team motto for our basketball team, which was, ‘Team With The winning hand,’” Donley said. “This means a whole lot to me to be inducted because we are getting recognized for that accomplishment and everything that I did in sports.”
A 6-foot-4 forward/post for the Tigers, Donley was a contributor in their 69-52 1A state championship final victory against Livingston Dunbar.
“It was a good game, and we played two or three other teams before we got to Livingston,” Donley said. “As a team, we averaged about 65 points a game, and at times, with us being a fast break team, we would score up to 80 to 90 points in games. I played forward to start the season but then got moved to center, where I scored 25 points a game. Everything was based around me, and many times, I would bring the ball down because I was pretty fast.
“I relied on my speed and my shooting from all over. What I used to do was I would go to the gym by myself, and I would catch up with the ball. I would shoot from there until I got pretty good at shooting from anywhere on the court. Even though we didn’t have 3-pointers in those days, I would still shoot from as far as that, but I was a pretty fast individual.”
After the basketball state championship run, Donley competed in the 440-yard run, the high and low hurdles and the high jump in track and field.
A left end with the Tiger football team in his sophomore season, Charlie Brown made a run at the 1A state title, getting to the championship game against Livingston Dunbar.
Donley helped the Tigers to a big bidistrict victory against defending 1A champion Lockhart Carver.
“I caught a couple of touchdowns against Lockhart, scoring twice,” Donley Sr. said.
With a 32-6 win against Sugar Land in the next round, the Tigers beat Taylor, 6-0, in the region. However, the Tigers fell short, 14-12, to Dunbar in the championship contest at Griggs Field.
The game marked two historical events, according to Veronica Davis from the Charlie Brown Heritage Foundation. It was the first Brazoria County African-American football team to advance to a state final game and the first championship game in Brazoria County.
Donley continued to prosper on the basketball court in his second season. Scouts took notice of Donley during a Harlem Globetrotters stop in Freeport.
“They talked to me about playing with them when I was in the 10th grade,” Donley said. “But I hadn’t finished school yet, and they told me that I would have to quit school, but I wanted to get an education.”
After high school, Donley enlisted in the Marines.
“I volunteered for three years of duty to my country,” he said. “I moved us in the ranks quickly as a private, 1st class, and the next year I was promoted to corporal,” he said.
After serving, Donley returned to Brazoria County to work in the industrial plants as a carpenter. He attended Brazosport College and retired as a master carpenter.
“When he got the call about being inducted, he was just so proud to finally have that understood,” daughter Cassandra Thomas said. “He was this fantastic athlete, and then he transitioned that with his leadership skills and made it into the Marines. Since then, he’s been a minister and leader at the church, so he took those leadership skills and has used them throughout his life.
“With sports and military stories about him, my dad has carried that throughout his life. With how he’s led us, he has been an inspiration to all of us, and we are also excited that he is getting this recognition for it.”
