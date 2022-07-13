LAKE JACKSON
After a shake-up, the Brazoswood SBC Babe Ruth team will compete for a World Series berth in the Babe Ruth Southwest Region 13-15U Regional Tournament.
“I believe the work ethic from this group is fantastic because they’ve wanted to come and practice,” Hibbetts said. “These kids have a passion for baseball, and that has impressed me about them showing up eager to do drills and play. Our last scrimmage was about 10 to 12 days ago, so we are going in a bit cold because our state tournament was canceled.”
The six-team tournament begins Friday with games at Camden Fairview High School in Camden, Arkansas. With National and American divisions, Brazoswood will be in the National Division with another Texas team, Hereford and Magee, Mississippi.
The American Division consists of teams from Camden, Arkansas, Tallassee, Alabama and Wharton.
With four scrimmages under its belt and no live games since mid-May, Brazoswood Babe Ruth is led by manager Jessie Hibbetts, who’s been on the team since its formation in early June as an assistant coach.
Three new players joined the team after the East Texas State Tournament in Wharton was canceled in early July because of a lack of teams participating. With that, Brazoswood and Wharton advanced to regional.
“I would say that we are pretty diverse because we have athletes who can play multiple positions,” Hibbetts said. “In that aspect, that is one of our strengths, plus we have enough pitching to get us to the championship. So we have a handful of studs who are workhorses and some fill-in guys who can eat up innings and get the job done. So pitching and our diversity of certain guys playing different positions are probably our two biggest strengths. Defensively we don’t have much of a weakness.”
Brazoswood will open pool play at 2:30 p.m. Friday against Hereford and face Magee at 10 a.m. Saturday.
After pool play ends that afternoon, teams will break into a single-elimination bracket, with the championship game at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The winner advances to the 13-15-year-old World Series on Aug. 11 in Safford County, Virginia.
Hibbetts, assisted by Joe Ham and Tammie Lester, will depend on a solid pitching staff arms and some top players to take them far.
“We have about four to five studs who will be leading us, like Morgan Love is our horse who throws the hardest and has command of his pitches on the mound,” Hibbetts said. “But he also is our top shortstop and catcher, and with those top areas, he is definitely our workhorse. Another one is Tyson Murphy, who is consistent on the mound, and when Morgan is pitching, Tyson will be our shortstop. When both are on the field, one will be short and the other second base, which will be a strong middle infield for us.”
The team’s lone 15-year-old, Hudson Hibbetts, is the most consistent power hitter. He will handle first base and will pitch, the manager said.
“Another one is Preston Hollingsworth, who is a catcher, pitcher and third baseman and is just an all-around athlete,” Jessie Hibbetts said. “Others are Matthew Dickson, who is consistent on the mound, and Joseph Ham, another catcher who works hard. He will take a majority of the innings behind the plate.”
Also on the team are Karsyn Davis, Lynden Hall, Cutter Rochell, Devin Holder, Clayton Macon, Jackson Closs, Allen Burton, Chantry Evans and Jaydan Ibarra.
“Jackson Closs is one of the new kids we picked up who will give us valuable time on the mound in relief along with Devin Holder, who can also throw hard but can be a bit wild,” Hibbetts said. “So with that many pitchers, we will have to manage the game about as good as we can by keeping those innings down on some of those arms and try to rotate through this pitching staff so that we have enough through the finale.
“By that Sunday, we will allow some of these better arms just go and finish out some of those games. I think we have enough arms to get us there, and it will come down to performance, watching out for a number of pitches thrown along with walks, passed balls and allowing our defense to make some plays as well. With some timely hitting from our kids, we can possibly make it.”
Brazoswood Babe Ruth has one 13-year-old on this year’s team. Last season, the team made it to the region, finishing 1-2 in pool play.
“Defense is what I’ve been preaching to this group, and the team with the least amount of errors, least amount of walks and pass balls will win those games,” Hibbetts said. “A key to us will be the outfielders like Chantry Evans in center field, Karsyn Davis in right field along with Devin Holder in left and just trying to keep the ball in front and making routine plays because we will be facing some pretty good bats against us.”
Brazoswood will have to manufacture runs to pull out some games and be the first Brazoswood SBC Babe Ruth team to advance to the World Series since 2017.
“Hudson Hibbetts is our strongest player who is a solid hitter along with Morgan (Love) and Tyson (Murphy), who are our top three,” Hibbetts said. “Everyone else like Cutter Rochell who was hitting line drives last night in our intrasquad off of our top pitchers because we wanted to throw some live at-bats, and I think we have enough of that to get some runs.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.