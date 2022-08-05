Before the inaugural UIL-sanctioned water polo season begins, a slew of local athletes competed at the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics last weekend in Dallas.
Athletes from Brazoswood High School and Lake Jackson Intermediate teamed up for the West Houston Viper Pigeon Water Polo Club.
The Vipers brought seven teams to the Junior Olympics, and the Lake Jackson Water Polo Club sent a 14U boys squad.
The 14U girls Viper Pigeons Glow team that won gold highlighted the Vipers’ weekend, a 12U and 18U girls squad both finished with silver medals and a 14U boys and girls team each claimed bronze.
The Vipers competed against teams from across the country, including from the East Coast, Oregon, New Mexico and a team from Hawaii, Viper head coach Scott Slay said.
“The biggest thing about those kids is their commitment,” Slay said. “They are traveling from Lake Jackson to Richmond for practice, driving over an hour to get to practice. They don’t miss much, and they are dedicated kids. I can’t say enough about those kids.”
Slay coached the girls teams, including the 14U Viper Pigeons Glow squad — which had Lake Jackson Intermediate eighth-grader Hope Kadlecik on it.
“She was great for me. She does all the dirty work, a defensive-minded player who does all the little things I need,” Slay said.
Eighth-graders Kesleigh Corn and Larissa Bracken, seventh-grader Therese Braun and Brazoswood freshman Jaycie Fort were on the other 14U girls team — Viper Pigeons Pink.
“Larissa Bracken stood out, and Kesleigh Corn was great on that team,” Slay said. “They are kind of new to our team, they came in late spring, but they fit in well as far as what we want to do. They scored a ton of goals for that team and helped keep it together.”
Braun, who was also a member of the 12U Viper Pigeons team that won silver, was described by Slay as a leader who played solid defense and transition offense.
The 16U Viper Pink consisted of sophomores Mallory Kesler and Gigi Lower — both starters on the B’wood water polo team as freshmen in the spring — and Corn and Bracken.
“Mallory Kesler was the best offensive player on that team, and the best defensive player was Gigi Lower. She was the goalie for that team, and she was awesome,” Slay said.
The boys 14U Viper Blue squad consisted of five Brazoswood freshmen, including Luke Mixon, Michael Johnson, Brady James, Kasen Corn and Benjamin Gonzalez.
“Brady James is like a utility player. He does a lot of things, and Luke Mixon is a guy who scores a lot of goals,” Slay said. “Kasen Corn was fantastic. He might have been the best of those guys on the trip.”
The 18U boys team of seniors Sean Brown, Jayden Arana and Anthony Sury and junior Mason Potter took sixth place.
“Those guys were part of our offensive power on that team,” Slay said. “That team fell a little bit short, but they got some good experience. They came in late but fit in with the group and the team.”
Other athletes who competed in Dallas included Benjamin Albarran, homeschooled eighth-grader; Daniel Lupher, Lake Jackson Intermediate eighth-grader; Jackson Cobb, a freshman at Brazoswood; and Aiden Tomlinson, Lake Jackson Intermediate seventh-grader. Those individuals were members of the Lake Jackson Water Polo Club. Cora Albarran, a homeschooled sixth-grader, participated with Alamo Area’s 12U team.
The Viper Pigeons season is year-round, Slay said. While the high school athletes will take a club break, the 14U athletes continue to go all year and typically make three of the four practices each week, Slay said. Considering how far those kids drive, it shows Slay how committed they are.
“We are playing from mainly the west side of Houston,” he said. “We are talking like Stratford Memorial, Strate Jesuit, Lamar, Richmond Foster, places like that.”
The club also pulls from Pearland, Sugar Land and Cy Fair ISDs.
The Junior Olympics came at the perfect time as the Brazoswood student-athletes started practicing for the upcoming water polo season this week.
Water polo will be in its first year as a UIL-sanctioned sport, which prompted the move from a spring sport to the fall. Slay believes B’wood will be a team to be reckoned with this season.
“They are going to go in as some of the favorites as far as the statewide competition,” he said. “They have so much experience, especially their incoming freshmen — they are going to go in and make an impact on their varsity team right away. Brazoswood should be able to make a deep run into the playoffs.”
Slay is familiar with Brazoswood, competing against the Brazoria County school as the head coach for the Foster boys and girls water polo teams.
“They were always good competition,” he said.
Slay is looking to cater to that talent by starting a West Houston Viper Pigeons Club satellite program beginning Aug. 22 at Brazoswood High School.
The fall program runs from Aug. 22 to Nov. 17. The middle school program for sixth- through eighth-graders will practice from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The intro to water polo program is for kids new to the sport, ages 8 to 14. Times are 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The high school program is for ninth to 12th graders from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.
Those interested can register at vpwaterpolo.com.
The Brazoswood water polo teams open the season Thursday to kick off the three-day Alvin Ascension Tournament.
