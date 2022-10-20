LAKE JACKSON
B razosport Christian is guaranteed at least three games left in its 2022 season. How the Eagles finish those three games will determine if they have more.
“How good of a football program are we?” BCS coach Ricky Austin told his players during the team’s conditioning drills late in practice on Wednesday afternoon.
The first-year coach will find out Friday night when the Eagles (3-1, 3-3) host Divine Savior Academy at Brazosport Christian School.
The Eagles, who were on a bye last week, are in a position to clinch a postseason spot for the first time since 2018 as they sit in third place in the TAPPS District 5-1A standings. They have a big test against second-place Divine Savior.
“We are peaking at the right time,” Austin said. “We are clicking, the chemistry is there and we finally found our niche, and we are barely getting off the floor. We haven’t touched the ceiling yet in the coach’s eyes.
“We are ready to play extra rounds. We are promised three games, and it is up to us to be able to advance to those bonus games. I think the boys are ready and know what type of team they can be.”
After this week’s game, the Eagles have a date with fourth-place Living Stones before ending the regular season against second-to-last-place Galveston O’Connell. Two of these next three games will show Austin what kind of football team he has.
“I feel like with this team, it is never going to end, that there is more to come,” Austin said. “I can’t explain it, but we are going to keep going until somebody stops us. That is our mood, and it’s a great feeling to be in.”
The Rays (4-1, 5-1) suffered their first loss of the season last week to Bryan St. Joseph Catholic — the same team the Eagles beat, 44-42, Sept. 23.
“They are a solid squad,” Austin said. “On film, they’re fast, physical and young. We tell our kids to prepare just like any other game and go out there and do our job. If we do our job and play our type of football, we shouldn’t have any problem coming out on top.”
Austin highlighted “super” freshman Kole Calhoun, who fills in for Judah Newby on offense, and newcomer Elijah Burris is breaking through after getting his feet wet in six-man football.
“He is emerging faster than expected,” Austin said. “Ethan Nelson is everywhere. He is our lightning rod, our energy guy, and freshman Mo Love is pretty much a hybrid of Ethan. We want him to fill Ethan’s spot when his time is up.”
BCS’ team speed has allowed Austin to move players around on the field, giving him flexibility.
“We had an off week last weekend, and we experimented with those guys to see how it would look with their speed,” Austin said. “It’s coming along. We still have to put in some pieces on defense. We moved Judah to cornerback with the absence of Kamden (Lanham).
“We put the senior captain out there, and he is willing to do anything. His speed and IQ on the defensive side help us out tremendously, maybe even more than we had before.”
The defense has pitched a pair of shutouts this year, the most in a season since 2017 — the last time a BCS team won a district title. With Austin being a defensive guy dating back to his days as a cornerback at Brazoswood High School and Howard Payne University, the defensive performances have meant a lot to him.
“It’s so beautiful,” he said. “It is hard work shutting out a team because you have the tug of war of positive yards and negative yards. A blown play or a missed tackle can make a play go for like 60 yards after losing 15 yards.
“To be stout enough and smart enough to shut teams out is a blessing as a head coach and a defensive coordinator. It sure is a pleasure to have guys that enjoy flying around to the football and tackling.”
When Austin was in college, the defense’s battle cry was 11:30 — 11 men to the ball, three and out possessions on defense. In six-man football, the Eagles have adopted 6:40 — six men to the ball and four and out.
“They have caught on to that, and they give the offense a chance to shine and do what they do,” Austin said. “They are catching on, and it is a beautiful thing to see them loving football and loving defense.
“We tell them all the time that defense wins championships, and that’s what our mind is geared toward.”
Austin also relishes the Friday night lights in Brazosport Christian School’s backyard. Last year, the Eagles could host games behind the school for the first time, but those home games occurred on Saturday afternoons, with one 5 p.m. Friday game.
During the 2020 season, BCS had a Friday night game once before hosting three games seven times in 2018 and ’19 combined.
The field has additional stands, four mobile lights aimed at the field and flag poles stand in the corner to give fans the closest Friday night lights experience as a regular 11-man football game.
“It is everything you can dream of — under the lights in the backyard of the school; what better way to have high school football than in your own backyard?” Austin said. “The stands are packed, and we expect another big crowd like we have had every home game.
“Since Game 1, there has been an electric buzz going through campus.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.