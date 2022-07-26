During the Easter weekend, Angleton anglers Bryan Frazier and his 16-year-old son, Callan, decided to spend their time bass fishing at Lake Sam Rayburn.
It almost turned out to be a state record-breaking longnose gar.
“We were bass fishing hoping to catch one of their legendary trophy bass,” Bryan Frazier said. “But we were between spots for bass, and I’d thrown a little crankbait out because we were marking fish on the locator. So we trolled over to another spot to continue bass fishing when I caught a nice white bass. So I thought there might be a school, and I handed a rod to Callan. He threw it out and was in the water just a few seconds when he thought he had one, but then he thought he was hung up on something.”
Callan, an Angleton football and baseball player, continued the adventure.
“As soon as it hit the water, I hit something, and I thought I had a white bass,” he said. “But I couldn’t move it, and the thought crossed my mind that maybe I was hung, but I wasn’t near anything. Then it started taking line, and I told my dad that it wasn’t a white bass, so I fought it for about 15 to 20 minutes and finally came up on the side of the boat, and I knew it was a big fish.
“I thought it was an alligator gar, and we got it in the boat and saw the spots on its tail, and right away, I knew it was a longnose.”
The Fraziers were not prepared to haul in such a gigantic fish.
“So we have a measuring tape on the side of the boat but only goes to 35 inches, which we were going to use on bass,” Callan said. “So the only thing we could measure it with was the net, which was 58 inches long and fairly longer than the net. ... We weighed it, and it was more than 31 pounds. It was a crazy experience; it was the first time I caught a gar that size.”
A former Texas Parks and Wildlife employee, Bryan had some connections and started making calls.
“Once Callan got it up next to the boat, I got the dip net and stuck it under to land it but only got his head and a third of his body because it didn’t fit in the dip net,” Bryan said. “So I twisted the dip net around, reached under with my other arm, hoisted him in and dumped him at the bottom of the boat. Right away, we thought about what the state record was and looked it up, and this one was right in that same class.
The Fraziers gave the measurements to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, but they didn’t officially weigh the fish because they didn’t have an official scale, Bryan said.
“So we knew it was never going to be in the record book because of those factors,” he said. “The Parks and Wildlife ran it on their social media, and the Fort Worth Star picked it up, San Antonio Express-News and a TV station from Tyler also picked it up. So Callan got some press out of it.”
On June 22, 2021, someone pulled up a 58-inch, 30-pound longnose gar at the Brazos River, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. While the gar was not a record breaker, the experience will be one to remember for the Fraziers.
“Anybody who fishes understands that it’s great when you are fishing, but when it’s one of your own to bring it in, it was a blast,” Bryan said. “But we were glad to release it back to the water, and if there would have been a game warden out there, we could have gotten something official on it, but we wanted to get it back in the water.”
