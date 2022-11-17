GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs won their first game of the season Tuesday with a 55-53 non-district victory over Texas City.
It also marked the first win with Brazoswood for head coach Steve Hale.
Reagan Blank led the Lady Bucs (1-2) with 16 points, followed by Kyrianna Lewis with 11, Mckenzi Calhoun finished with nine, including two 3-pointers, and Jayla Blackmon had eight. Peytyn Harley contributed six points.
The Brazoswood junior varsity team won 43-9.
The Lady Bucs will play Tuesday at Fort Bend Bush.
Second half hurts Lady ’Necks: Columbia lost back-to-back games to Santa Fe after a 53-35 loss Tuesday in non-district play.
The Lady Indians also beat Columbia on Saturday to win the Bob Ducroz Tournament.
Columbia led by two, 21-19 at the half, but was outscored 34-14 in the second half.
Brynlee Livingston scored a team-high 15 points, including three 3-pointers, followed by Londyn Brown with 14 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Alyssa Lewis grabbed five boards.
Fort Bend Clements outlasts Iowa Colony: The Lady Pioneers lost to Fort Bend Clements, 34-31, Tuesday in a non-district contest.
Bailey Jackson and Aaliyah Rogers led the Lady Pioneers with 10 points, followed by Zia Willett with seven points. Rogers grabbed 13 rebounds as part of her double-double night. She also had four steals.
The Lady Pioneers (1-5) will host Fort Bend Kempner today.
Sweeny falls to Randle: The Sweeny Lady Dogs lost to Randle, 50-34, Tuesday.
Shania Woodard led the Lady Dogs (2-6) with 16 points, and Ma’rya Quarles added 10.
The Lady Dogs will host Fort Bend Elkins today.
West Brazos Junior High faces Wharton: The West Brazos Junior High girls basketball team opened the season Monday against Wharton.
The seventh-grade A team beat the Lady Tigers, 60-19.
Top scorers included Avery White with 21 points, Morgan Broussard with 12 and Ryan Wylie with 11. White and Iimilah Stroman each recorded seven steals, followed by Broussard with five.
The seventh-grade B team won 12-2.
Chloe Hardage, Kenzley Huckaby and Skyla Vice each had two points, and Lacie Welch dominated with six points. Avery Liserio and Sara Jo Roundtree showed their aggression and willingness to play hard.
The eighth-grade A team came away with a 38-6 victory behind Kellie Keen’s 14 points. Ryhana Woodard contributed 12, and Esiree Flores had 10. Outstanding defensive players included Addie Martinez and Jessalyn Flores.
The eighth-grade B team finished the sweep with a 24-14 win behind eight points from Kyndall Sobotik and six from Presley Nay.
Also contributing was Taylor Shirley with four points and Alana Taylor with two. Ellie Jones played hard and forced a lot of turnovers.
West Brazos will play Bay City after the Thanksgiving break.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Warriors improve to 5-0 on season
The Angleton Christian Warriors held on for a 68-62 non-district victory Tuesday against Galveston O’Connell, improving to 5-0 on the season.
Jacob Soria led the Warriors with 20 points, including 12-of-16 from the free-throw line. Atavion Sullivan followed with 17 points, 7-of-11 from the free-throw line and 18 rebounds for a double-double. Joel Lovell scored 13 and grabbed eight rebounds, and Carter Smith contributed 12 points.
The Warriors will travel Saturday to Van Vleck.
Danbury rebounds for 1st win: The Danbury Panthers rebounded from their season-opening loss with a 63-55 victory Tuesday over Rice Consolidated.
Kamrin McKinney led the way with 16 points, three rebounds and five assists, followed by Rayden Roberts with 13 points and three boards.
Gio Torres turned in a double-double with 12 points, 17 rebounds and five assists, and Jace Flora followed with 12 points and three rebounds. Mason Ahart scored seven and grabbed five rebounds, and Austin Whitaker finished with three points and five boards.
The Panthers will travel Monday to play Columbia.
Bucs fall at home: The Brazoswood Bucs lost to Langham Creek, 68-54, Tuesday in non-district action.
Colton Naquin led the team with 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting, followed by Derek DeLeon with eight. Jose Trevino finished with seven. Naquin and Kyle Mathews each grabbed five rebounds.
Pioneers improve to 2-0: Robert Greene scored 21 points to lead Iowa Colony to a 58-52 victory Tuesday over Class 6A Alief Hastings.
Greene shot 7-of-16 (44 percent) from the floor and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. He also recorded four steals.
Haydon Caston contributed 15 points, followed by Kamal Henry with 11. Jacody Miles contributed five points.
Caston had five assists and five steals, and Aundre Amboree recorded five steals and dished out four assists.
The Pioneers will travel today to Hitchcock.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Stowers breaks school record
The Lady Exporters won a tri-meet Tuesday against Stafford and Sweeny at the Bob Leffingwell Natatorium.
Freshman Sophie Stowers broke a 20-year-old school record in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:04.17.
Top finishers for Brazosport included the winning 200-yard medley relay team of Cyndee Webb, Kelsie Myers, Stowers and Victoria Monteagudo. Joaquin Moreno, Michael Venne, Miguel Martinez Buitrago and Eddie Acosta placed third in the boys version.
Stowers also won the 50 free, Myers won the 200 individual medley and the girls 200 freestyle relay team of Stowers, Myers, Lynette Escanuela and Layla Marquez won the event.
Claribel Gonzalez was a runner-up in the 100 backstroke, and Myers finished second in the 100 breaststroke.
Also placing second, Webb, Escanuela, Monteagudo, Gonzalez, girls 400 freestyle relay and Moreno, Venne, Buitrago and Acosta, boys 400 freestyle relay; and third, Monteagudo, 200 freestyle and boys 200 freestyle relay Joaquin Moreno, Venne, Buitrago and Acosta.
