CLUTE — Brazoswood wants to do more than rebound this week from its first loss of the season. It wants a signature win.
“You look at programs that have been down for a while … and at some point, there is one of those signature wins where you show up and beat somebody you’re probably not supposed to, and it turns the page or corner for your whole program,” first-year Brazoswood coach Joe Dale Cary said. “It shows you like, ‘Oh, wow. We can compete with Clear Springs, Dickinson and Clear Falls; some of these teams are the best in our district.’ You have to show up and go toe to toe with one of those guys. We are beating the teams we are supposed to beat, but you’ve got to beat one of those teams you’re not supposed to beat for your program to take that next step.”
That signature win, or two, will have to come against the three remaining teams on the schedule — Dickinson, Clear Falls and Clear Lake. Each team enters Week 8 with a winning record.
The Bucs (2-1, 6-1) will get their first crack against Dickinson on Friday at Hopper Field.
While Cary believes there is plenty of good football left in the Bucs, he stressed the need to eliminate the team’s mental mistakes prominent in last week’s loss to Clear Springs.
“I’m not going to sit here and concede to Dickinson,” he said. “They are better than we are, they’ve got Division I kids all over the field, but I’m an Aggie; Appalachian State rolled into Kyle Field a few weeks ago and beat the No. 6 Aggies, right? I’m not saying it can’t happen; you can’t make mental mistakes versus these good teams.”
Springs scored the game’s first 38 points before Brazoswood put 21 points on the board last week in the third and fourth quarters.
The 239 yards on offense were the fewest the Bucs racked up in a game this season. The team also finished 4-of-14 on third downs.
Quarterback Isaac Ponce was 15-of-27 passing for 110 yards — his seventh straight 100-yard passing game — two touchdowns and one interception, and led in rushing with 83 yards on 25 carries and a score.
Kade Bengston had three receptions for 32 yards and a score, and Anthony Trevino had a solid night with seven catches for 64 yards.
“We came out and played Creek and Brook and took care of business, but I think the biggest thing is Springs just came and took it to us, and we probably didn’t respond to that well,” Cary said. “Honestly, their linemen were 6-foot-3, 6-foot-2, they are super talented and we did not match up with them well.”
Springs exploited Brazoswood’s smaller defense line, something no one had been able to do during the Bucs’ 6-0 start.
To combat that, the team has to move around to generate defense, Cary said, but there is only so much movement a defense can do before it impacts coverage schemes.
“That is who we are this year,” he said. “We have to roll the dice defensively.”
There are plenty of things the team could have done better, Cary said, including alignment, technique and fundamentals. Execution is more critical at this stage of the season.
“We’ve gotta run better routes, we’ve got to take better angles and there were little things that you teach, fundamental stuff, that we can do better,” he said.
However, the Bucs showed Cary they could compete with the bigger teams, he said. The offense moved the ball, and the defense forced a turnover for the seventh straight game.
“You have to do everything right. We are going to make mistakes, but they can’t be some of the same silly mistakes that we’ve made repeatedly,” Cary said. “And we have to coach better. If our players are making the same mistakes, we have to look in the mirror and see if there is a better way to coach or communicate it.
“But it is encouraging to know there’s still a lot of good football out there for the Bucs.”
Dickinson is another team with a lot of speed, like Springs and other non-district opponents the Bucs have played.
The Gators (1-1, 4-2) are coming off a 31-22 win, and have won four of the last five games.
In the win against the Knights, junior quarterback John Solomon finished 9-of-28 passing for 205 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Solomon also rushed for 45 yards and a score; Malachi McNair rushed 10 times for 46 yards and a touchdown; and Marquis Johnson was the team’s leading rusher with 85 yards.
Solomon is the Knights’ leading rusher with 400 yards on 70 carries and eight touchdowns. McNair is the next closest with 215 yards and one score.
“They are extremely well-coached, they’re fundamentally sound and they do things right,” Cary said. “On film, you can tell they have a good plan for whoever they are playing. … They are similar to Springs.”
The Gators are big up front and have speed on the perimeter.
The offense will line up using various formations, which will be a challenge for the Bucs’ defense to get lined up against whatever package the Gators trout out.
Defensively, the 3-3 stack unit is aggressive and physical, and they will “have 11 dudes running to the football.”
“They’ll dare ya,” Cary said. “I think their overall team speed is the biggest challenge.
“The logical answer would be to run at them, but they are big. So you have to keep them off balance and off rhythm.”
Brazoswood is 4-6 all-time against Dickinson. The Bucs last beat the Gators in 2012.
