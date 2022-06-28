FREEPORT
Former Brazosport coach Zach Kanipes did not want people to forget the impact of Kody Smith’s infectious energy and care for everybody. Even after his departure from the school for another position, Kanipes spearheaded a dedication to his friend and late Brazosport coach.
Hole No. 9 at the Freeport Municipal Golf Course has a marker honoring Smith, who died from complications of liver transplant May 29, 2021.
“We were real close; I would say he was almost like my uncle,” Kanipes said. “We got close when we first got down here, and my dad (Mark) introduced him to me. It was always me, him and Brock Owens that all hung out, and he was like another grandfather to my kids.
“It hurt pretty bad when he passed. He was family. He was more than a co-worker and friend.”
Smith was a football, golf and track and field coach for the Exporters and was a special education teacher at Brazosport High School since 2017.
The coach was diagnosed with cancer in March 2021 and had a liver transplant April 12, 2021, after being on the transplant list for three days. He had been recovering since being discharged from the hospital, but his health took a turn a month later.
He was 53.
Smith was survived by his immediate family, including his wife, Suzanne; children, Taylor Smith (Cally), Hunter Smith (Abby); and step-children, Carli Branco (Miles), Jake Buckholz (Amy) and Anna Stamps (Andrew).
The idea for a dedication to Smith came when Kanipes saw a marker for Abigail Arias at the Freeport Municipal Golf Course. Abigail was a 7-year-old girl who succumbed to Wilm’s tumor, a rare kidney cancer, in November 2019. She was named an honorary officer for the Freeport Police Department.
From there, Kanipes contacted Freeport Golf Course General Manager Brian Dybala and Smith’s family to get their blessings on a dedication and get the ball rolling for donations.
“We wanted something for his staff, friends, family and kids to be able to honor him and go back and see,” Kanipes said.
The significance of having the dedication on hole No. 9 is it was Smith’s college number at the University of Houston.
The dedication took place May 28, 364 days after Smith had passed away. Kanipes said Smith’s parents, siblings and wife were a part of the dedication at the golf course. Coaches, student-athletes and members of Brazosport ISD were also on hand.
“They loved it,” Kanipes said of Smith’s family. “Everybody knows that Kody was laid back, and we didn’t want it to be too serious of a thing. When we went out there, whether you play golf or you don’t play golf, everyone was going to hit a ball for Kody.
“I know that if he were here, he would want everybody to join.”
The stone marker reads, “Hole #9 will be dedicated to Coach Kody Lane Smith for his positive impact he has made on the Brazosport community. He will forever be a part of the Exporter family. ‘Go hit the ball Slappy.’ #KLS.”
Kanipes was the Brazosport golf coach for a short time before leaving the school ahead of the District 25-4A tournament in March to take a defensive coordinator position at Pecos High School.
He wanted to start a golf tournament in Smith’s honor and was looking to seek help from Columbia golf coach Jake Carr about how to get one going before take the job at Pecos. Still, Kanpies found a way to honor a man who meant so much to the Freeport community.
“It’s something that leaves a part of Kody in Southern Brazoria County because I think his family is all moving,” Kanipes said. “So this keeps a little part of Kody there in Freeport.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.