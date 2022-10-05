DANBURY
The Danbury Lady Panthers are itching for the No. 2 seed in District 24-3A, and Tuesday night was a good start toward getting it.
The Lady Panthers opened the second half of district play with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-19 victory over Hitchcock at Danbury High School, thanks to the firepower up front.
The Lady Panthers (5-3, 14-10) sit in fourth place in the district standings, a game behind Boling (6-2) and two behind Brazos (6-1) before play Tuesday night. The win was also important because it helped keep fifth-place Hempstead (3-4) at arm’s length for another night.
“We want the second (seed),” Lady Panthers coach Kevyn Trammell said. “We can make a run. We’ve seen what we have left on our schedule, and we know what to do to get that second place.”
The Lady Panthers did not mess around in the opening set.
Danbury jumped out to an 18-8 lead in the first set, forcing Hitchcock to burn a timeout. Danbury’s front line did the rest as Emma Farish recorded a kill, and Sadie Meeks produced a kill and a block to extend the lead to 22-9. Lexi Cappadona served three straight points, including an ace, to put Danbury at set point.
Meeks’ tip at the net gave Danbury the serve at the beginning of Game 2 to put Lexi Fief at the line. The sophomore libero served the game’s next six points to jump out to a 9-3 lead.
Farish had a kill, and Fief accounted for a pair of aces during the run.
Meeks had a block, and Farish contributed another kill. Jesse Garner got in on the act with back-to-back kills to put Fief back on the line, and she served the game’s next six points again to push the Lady Panthers’ lead to 18-8. Fief recorded back-to-back aces, and Brynlee Auer produced a kill during the run.
Garner, Auer and Meeks each registered kills to make the score 22-11. Frankie Vrazel served the final two points with an ace and a kill by Meeks to go up 2-0.
Hitchcock’s block gave Danbury fits early in Game 3, leading to a 6-2 lead for the Lady Dogs.
“It’s just a matter of learning,” Trammell said. “We weren’t expecting the blocks from them, but it is about being able to adjust our hits by hitting around them or tipping over them.”
The Lady Panthers pushed through the Hitchcock blockade beginning with Garner producing a kill to hand Madysun Carrigan the serve. The freshman served three straight points and notched an ace to tie the game at 6. Another tie ensued at 9 following Auer’s tip, but Hitchcock pulled away again to lead 14-10.
The Lady Panthers’ offense led the comeback with Farish getting a kill and Meeks following two points later with a kill to put herself on the line. Meeks served the game’s next three points, knotting the game at 15 and forcing Hitchcock to burn a timeout.
“Sadie is good at the net, she is good in the back row, she’s good with her serves and she has been constant,” Trammell said. “Her hits have gotten better because she was having problems with her shoulder. She was windmilling it, and now she is doing more actual hitting, and that’s where she has come around this season.”
The Lady Dogs regained serve to take a 17-15 advantage, but the Lady Panthers outscored Hitchcock 10-2 the rest of the way.
Auer’s tip put Carrigan at the line, and Auer’s kill one point later tied the game at 17.
“We’ve been going with a 5-1, and she (Auer) is our setter when she is in the front,” Trammell said. “I’ve seen her grow throughout the season. She has been moving all over the floor, which gives me the confidence to know she will be at her spot on that second ball.
“Even her tips are getting better. She is getting that eye on the other side of the court, which helps a lot, and when she gets that hit, she puts them away.”
Hitchcock committed a blocking error in an attempt to knock down a shot from Garner, and the senior followed with a kill one point later for a 21-18 lead. Auer produced a kill, and Garner recorded a kill and block to push the set to match point.
Hitchcock regained serve, but Auer fittingly put the game away by burying the ball on Hitchcock’s side of the court.
“I think they have all rubbed off on each other,” Trammell said. “And our JV is watching, and they realize that our girls are having fun. That’s what we want on the court — we want to win, but we want to have fun while we do it.”
Trammell is in the latter stages of her first season with Danbury, and she has learned a lot about her team as the second half of district play kicks off. She believes having a better understanding of her players will play a significant role in Danbury getting the No. 2 seed.
“We’ve made adjustments, and I know now what makes them tick before a game and during a game, and that makes a huge difference,” she said. “We’ve had our struggles throughout the season, but we’ve gotten stronger, and I think that girls have come together well.
“I think that is what I struggled with at first because I am so new, but now we have gotten that camaraderie, and I know them better on and off the court. That makes a difference.”
The Lady Panthers hope so, too, as they host Hempstead on Friday.
