Brazoswood’s Jayden Blackmon attempts a 3-point field goal during a non-district boys basketball game Nov. 22 against Angleton at the Performance Gym inside Brazoswood High School. Blackmon and the Bucs will open play at the Leroy Miksch Tournament at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Needville High School.
Four local teams will compete this weekend in the 16-team Leroy Miksch Tournament beginning Thursday at Needville High School.
Sweeny will open the tournament against host Needville (2-1) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Gym A. The winner will remain in Gym A to play the winner between Austin (2-0) and Sam Rayburn (0-9) at 5:30 p.m. The loser will play the loser of Austin and Sam Rayburn in Gym B at the same time.
Angleton Christian (10-0) will open play at 2:30 p.m. Friday against Kinkaid (6-4) in Gym A. The Falcons come in losers of three straight, excluding their game Tuesday night with Foster.
The winner will play the winner between Bay City (0-2) and Brazoswood (1-8) at 5:30 p.m. The loser of both games will play each other simultaneously in Gym B.
The Bucs’ match with the Blackcats is also at 2:30 p.m. in Gym B.
Later Friday, Columbia (1-2) will play Fort Bend Kempner (1-3) at 4 p.m. in Gym A. The winner of that match will play the winner of Baytown Lee (2-2) and Caney Creek (1-4) at 7 p.m. Friday in Gym A. The losers from both games will face off simultaneously in Gym B.
The other matchups to start Thursday include Brookshire Royal (2-2) vs. Victoria East (3-2) and South Houston (4-3) vs. Spring Woods (2-2). Both games are at 4 p.m.
Play will continue at 8 a.m. Saturday, and the tournament will conclude at 6 p.m.
