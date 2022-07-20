For Charles Edward Hill, entering the 43rd annual Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Honor/Hall of Fame this weekend has been a long time coming, said the former Freeport Lanier left halfback.
Winners of the 1960 PVIL 1A state championship on the gridiron, Hill is glad he got to see this day.
“With only two boys and three girls left from that whole class, I am just glad I am still standing here today,” Hill said. “It was fun for me to play during those years because I was so fast and hardly no one could catch me. So here I am, carrying the ball, laughing at the same time because they couldn’t even touch me.”
Hill was another weapon on an offense that helped the team clear the hurdle in 1960 after falling in the semifinals the year before.
“The last two of my four-year career at Lanier, I was the fastest that we had on the team, but before that, there was one kid who was faster in the 100 yards than me,” Hill said. “But in the 220, I could outrun him.”
From 1957-61, Hill showed what type of player he was despite his small stature.
“I enjoyed running the ball; that is why I liked the game so much,” he said. “When I left Lanier, I was running 9.7, 100 yards. Plus, on our track team, I also ran the 220, 100 and the 440 relay.”
Despite the Wildcats’ talent, they had obstacles to overcome. Especially in the championship contest when they pulled out a 28-24 victory for the state title against West Dunbar.
“It was a tough game, and those guys on the other side were bigger than we were,” Hill said. “Our guys were smaller compared to them, but they were quick and fast as well. They were giving us the devil, but I got loose on them, and so did others from our team, and that was the difference. We ran all kinds of plays, had multiple offenses and we had what they called the spider spread, which was just a spread for us. Once we lined our defenders up, they didn’t know which way to go.
“Coach (Cottrell) McGowan kept telling us prior to the game that they might be bigger, but we could be a bit stronger than them. He wanted us just to continue hitting them hard because, in reality, we had a hard-hitting team. Because we were that quick, our defender was right there right away, and in some instances, whoever was with the ball at times got two or three licks because of how quick we were.”
As fast as he ran circles around defenders, Hill was faster on the track. The speedster placed third in the 100-yard dash at the PVIL state meet.
After graduation, Hill got a scholarship to Texas Southern University to run for the Tiger program.
A man with many handy talents, Hill went on to work for Riley Stockers Brick Laying Co.; G and T Lumber Co.; Red Barn Lumber Co. and finally Lowe’s Lumber Co. until he retired in 2001.
The 80-year-old Hill — who celebrated a birthday Monday — is still a young pup after seven children, 20 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
“I know a few of my family are going, so hopefully, I will hear them cheering when I am there,” Hill said.
Some of his immediate family will be in attendance Saturday.
“This means a lot to my dad, he is excited, but my daddy is one who doesn’t show much emotion but is very, very happy,” daughter Paula Darjean said.
