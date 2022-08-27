THURSDAY NIGHT

Montgomery Lake Creek 42, Angleton 38

Ang 9 14 7 8 — 38

LC 7 7 21 7 — 42

Scoring Summary

First quarter

LC — Tyvonn Byars 4 rush (Alex Abbott kick), 7:01

A — Safety, 4:23

A — Jamarcus Shockley 52 rush (Shaun Neibert kick), 2:33

Second quarter

A — Myalek Woods 40 rush (Neibert kick), 11:48

A — Kariyen Boniaby Goins 1 rush (Neibert kick), 7:22

LC — Cason Pustka 7 pass from Cade Tessier (Abbott kick), 3:54

Third quarter

LC — Byars 23 rush (Abbott kick), 10:10

LC — Byars 5 rush (Abbott kick), 8:57

LC — Elijah Naziruddin 37 pass from Tessier (Abbott kick), 6:34

A — Deseahn Thomas 64 rush (Neibert kick), 4:20

Fourth quarter

A — Aaron Grear 33 pass from Reagan Cade (Neibert kick), 9:42

LC — Byars 6 rush (Abbott kick), 1:08

A LC

First downs 15 26

Total yards 414 483

Turnovers 2 3

Rushing 40-240 42-212

Passing yards 174 271

Com/Att 12-15 16-29

Penalties 4-30 2-25

Fumbles 1-1 2 2

INT 1 1

Individual Leaders

Rushing: A, Deseahn Thomas 15-106-1, Jamarcus Shockley 11-87-1, Myalek Woods 2-46-1 Kariyen Boniaby Goins 12-1-1. LC, Tyvonn Byars 22-133-4, Cade Tessier 22-68, Rhett Hall 2-16, Elijah Naziruddin 3(-5).

Passing: A, Boniaby Goins 6-13-1-103-0, Reagan Cade 6-12-0-71-1. LC, Tessier 15-27-1-257-2, Parker Smith 1-2-0-14-0.

Receiving: A, Ernest Rodriguez 5-95, Aaron Grear 2-39-1, Myalek Woods 2-15, Austin Stallman 2-14, Langston 1-11. LC, Brooks McGee 4-122, Rhett Hall, 6-71, Jacob Wilson 3-39, Naziruddin 1-37-1, Cason Pustka 1-7-1, Byars 1(-5).

