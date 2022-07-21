WEST COLUMBIA
With more swimmers in the pool this year than in seasons past, the West Brazos Club will send 15 to 20 swimmers to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Summer Games of Texas starting today.
Through Sunday at the CCISD Corpus Christi Natatorium, both girl and boy swimmers will have an opportunity to bring home some hardware.
“I was very pleased because, in the three years that I’ve been here, that has been the most that we have qualified,” West Brazos Club swim coach Sharon Dorsten said. “That is pretty exciting, and we do have a lot more swimmers coming out each year. So it’s exciting to see the growth.”
With a light workout the day before at First Capitol Park, the 11 state qualifiers are ready to step into the water in various events.
Two girls, 13-14-year-olds Abigail Miksch and Makena Nichols lead the way as each will swim five events.
Miksch qualified for six swims, but she will leave out the 50 backstroke because of the schedule. However, she will see action in the 50 free, 100 free, 50 butterfly, and she is a part of the 200 free relay and 200 medley relay.
“I believe that I have a better chance of getting a medal in the 50 free because I am going in top 10, and a majority of the swimmers all have 27s,” Miksch said. “It’s quick. We get in and get out, so that is why I like that race.”
Casey Santos of Frisco (26.03) leads the field in the 50 free.
Another fast race will be the 50 butterfly, where Miksch is seeded in the top 10.
“I’ve had a good summer so far, especially for my butterfly, because I’ve seen continued growth,” the incoming Columbia High School freshman said. “My goal for the 50 is to get a 26 and for the 100 to get under 60 seconds. I’ve never swam a 26, but I have been close at 27.5, and in the 100, my fastest time is 1:01.”
That 1:01.80 won her a first-place medal in last year’s Summer Games.
Nichols, an incoming freshman at Sweeny High School, will let her rip in the 100 free, 100 IM, 200 free, and the 200 free and 200 medley relays.
“I like the 200 because I am not good a swimmer in sprints, but more durable for long distances,” Nichols said. “So I feel like I would do better in those races.”
At 2:31.26, Nichols is in the top 15 going into the race.
Last summer, Nichols took third place in the 100 free (1:08.07).
“I do get a little nervous every time, but it is a natural thing, but it’s not super nerve-wracking,” Nichols said. “I am hoping to improve my times and hopefully get my best times in my races.”
Others also headed to Corpus Christi are Rush Worden, Corbin Schulte, Leah Miksch, Nicholas Kucera, Andrew Hillman, Avery Smith, Morgan Tumlinson, Jane Mahurin, Annistyn Craig, Reagan Worden, Luke Bowers, Kendall Dean and Taylor Shepherd.
“We have some real good young ones. Reagan has two individuals along with relays, Leah has an individual, Taylor with an individual and of course Corbin and Rush; both boys have individuals, but they are all pretty strong swimmers,” Dorsten said. “Also, Kendall Dean with three individuals and two relays and Gracie Bible with the same in the 15-17 group.
“I believe the biggest reason this club has continued to get bigger is because the ladies in charge of the program do a great job keeping everything together, and it’s a really good community. The kids come back because they want to cheer for each other, and they help each other in the pool. Their camaraderie has gone a long way with this bunch.”
