Christian James had not had much experience running in the exhausting 2,000-meter steeplechase before running it at a national meet.
The Rosharon runner did just fine.
The Manvel High School junior placed fifth in the event a couple of weeks ago at the 2022 AAU Junior Olympics Games at Truist Stadium on the campus of North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, North Carolina.
“It was fun and challenging,” James said. “It was my first year doing it, and I have always wanted to try it out because I like hurdles and with the distance because I am a distance runner.
“It is fun and interesting to me.”
James also qualified for the national meet in the 800- and the 1,500-meter runs in the men’s 17-18 age group, but being an All-American runner in the steeplechase was special.
Aside from the agonizingly long distance, the longtime race consists of runners leaping over a 3-foot hurdle and running through water ditches, other open ditches and fences. The pit features standing water 12 feet long, and the barrier does not collapse like a typical hurdle.
“The jumps are tough because you have to place your foot at the right spot and jump off and make sure you don’t land fully into the water,” James said. “It is also easy to get tired, too. So you end up using a lot of energy.”
James had run the steeplechase twice before competing in it July 2 at the AAU Junior Olympics Region 17 National Qualifier. He ran the event in 7:14.41 at regional but cut his time by about 30 seconds to 6:46.30 at the national meet.
“When I qualified, I practiced a lot more on it, and I worked more on my form to help me get used to the barriers,” James said.
He practiced at Pearland Junior High West because that is the only nearby school with a steeplechase barrier, he said.
James competes in track for Manvel and the Pearland Track Xpress Club. It was the third time he competed at the national meet, he said.
In his other events, he placed 32nd in 2:00.28 in the 800 and crossed the finish line in 4:23.40 in the 1,500-meter run.
“I did OK in the 8,” he said. “I tried my best, but it didn’t play out the way I wanted it to. In the 1,500, I almost PRed and tried my best to stay up front. I just tried to compete.”
Next year will be James’ last competing in the Junior Olympics, he said.
“I want to get my first individual medal,” James said. “The only medal I’ve gotten is on relays, so I want to be able to get a medal by myself.”
He was on the 4-by-800-meter relay team that earned a silver medal at the national meet last year with Abel Haileab, Marcus Gaitan and Matthew Gaitan.
“I want to break the record for the 4-by-8, and I want to do the steeple again,” James said. “I want to get the top time or maybe second in the steeple and get gold in the 4-by-8 with my teammates.”
Other local competitors at the national meet included Haley Grice of Brazoria.
The 9-year-old placed 16th in the finals of the 100-meter dash in 14.57 seconds and 21st in the 200-meter dash final in 30.35.
Clute resident Julius Mcbeth competed in the 8U 400-meter dash, finishing 45th in 1:16.07.
