The Brazoswood Lady Bucs enjoyed a historic season.
The Lady Bucs’ (7-5, 25-17) 25 wins were the most in a season since notching that many victories in 2012 and is the third time in four seasons the team has won 20 games or more.
The seven wins in District 24-6A play are the most in a season since the 1985 squad reached 11, leading to a third-place finish in the district, which is the best finish in program history. Clear Springs (12-0) in the district, followed by Clear Creek (9-3), Brazoswood and Clear Falls (7-5). Brazoswood lost in straight sets to Pearland Dawson in the bidistrict round.
The successful 2022 season produced several all-district selections for the Lady Bucs.
Junior and University of Texas A&M Corpus Christi commit Olivia Stringer grabbed one of the superlative honors as the district’s co-offensive player of the year with Springs’ Carissa Young.
Springs’ Ashley Richardson was selected as the most valuable player; Creek’s Mia Sauers as defensive player of the year; Springs’ Morgen Durgens as setter of the year; Falls’ Jordyn Scribner as newcomer of the year; and Springs’ Shannon McCellelen as coach of the year.
Brazoswood’s first-team selections included Olivia Mulholland, Landrie Heble and Reagan Blank.
Other first-teamers are Springs’ Anzley Rinard, Abby Fuller and Payton Cleboski; Creek’s Stratton Sneed, Melody Herrin and Olivia Jones; Falls’ Brianna Dunn and Brittney Daphnis, Dickinson’s Samantha Loyd and Addison Stanley; Lake’s Annie Cathey; and Brook’s Maci Miller.
Macie Riley was Brazoswood’s lone second-team honoree. Others included Spring’s Myah Griggs, Andrea Colocado and Azoria Davis; Creek’s Daisy Mitchell, McKinley Cole and Ella Holder; Falls’ Capri Strombach and Haylee Wright; Dickinson’ Keely Anderson and Caryss Magliolo; Lake’s Kenadi Hall; and Brook’s Kennedy Thompson, Isabella Reid and Brooke Reitz.
Brazoswood’s Brooklyn Baker and Tori Hillis earned honorable mention selections. Others included Springs’ Jordan Eager and Allie Koegel; Creek’s Brynn Weber and Addie Hodges; Fall’s Averie Tracy and Emiyah Farmer; Dickinson’s Amya McNeal and Skylar Westhoff; Lake’s Celia Gafka and Liana Barber; Brook’s Andreah Cisnero and Kianna Price.
Lady Bucs to make the district’s academic team included Stringer, Mulholland, Heble, Reagan Blank, Riley, Baker, Hillis, Celeste Edling, McKinley Blank and Hannah Bartlett.
