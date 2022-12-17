CLUTE — Brazoswood was in full control in Friday’s seesaw non-district tilt with La Porte.
The Bucs’ 11-point lead in the opening minute of the third quarter turned into a two-point deficit by the end of the stanza. The Bucs weathered several La Porte runs, coming away with a 7-0 outscoring in the final 2:22 to beat the Bulldogs, 73-67, at the Performance Gym inside Brazoswood High School.
The Bucs (5-13) shot a shade under 50 percent from the floor and scooped up 10 offensive boards in the first half to lead by 10 at halftime. The Bulldogs’ 18-7 run 3:15 into the third quarter gave them their first lead since the game’s opening minutes, but Brazoswood never trailed by more than four points, closing in following a technical foul on La Porte and pulling away for the win.
Brazoswood is 3-4 in its last seven games, including two losses within six points or fewer, compared to opening the season 1-9 through the first 10 games.
“We have been playing hard and getting through some stuff,” Bucs coach Michael Tummins said. “We played Deer Park tough last Tuesday, and we are learning how to win. Learning to win is an art, and that’s what we are doing.
“I am so proud of these kids in the public schools about how they have been going through finals and the rules we have to follow. They had finals this week, and all these kids played games. I am proud of these kids.”
La Porte led for the final time, 67-66, with 2:22 remaining. Colton Naquin connected on a drive to the basket with 2:06 left, and Caleb Jefferson grabbed a defensive rebound and found Jose Trevino at the other end for a bucket to lead 70-67 with 1:17 to go.
Derek DeLong rebounded La Porte’s 3-point attempt with 20.9 seconds left. The junior turned it into a point on a free throw, and Jefferson hit Papa Bousso under the basket for the final points.
Jefferson played well in the final stanza with four points, a defensive rebound and two assists.
“These guys had a great football season, and now they are trying to get their legs back. That’s an example of them getting their legs back today,” Tummins said. “We have played a ton of games, and we have worked that out now.”
A technical foul on La Porte’s Phillip Ned with 3:20 left in the game gave the Bucs the momentum they needed down 63-60. Brazoswood had missed their last three shots and committed a turnover after leading 60-57. The Bucs took the lead, 64-63, on free throws by Jefferson and Naquin and a Naquin pass to Trevino with 3:00 left.
“When people make mistakes, you have to capitalize off it,” Tummins said. “We didn’t value the ball enough in the first half, but thankfully, we were able to get that 10-point lead. We are young, and we are learning. Everything is a learning experience.”
Brazoswood shot 13-of-27 (48 percent) from the floor in the first half compared to La Porte’s 8-of-24 (33.3 percent) mark. Six points came off 10 offensive boards for the Bucs.
La Porte pulled within 16-14, 45 seconds into the second quarter, but the Bucs gave themselves a cushion with back-to-back buckets by Bousso on assists by Naquin, a drive to the basket by Jefferson and field goals by Bousso and Naquin to complete a 10-3 run that lasted 3:52.
The Bulldogs pulled within two again, 26-24, with 2:25 left, but the Bucs answered by ending the half with an 8-0 advantage.
Jefferson deposited two points from the foul line, Trevino connected on both ends of a one-and-one, Naquin drove to the lane with 40.8 seconds remaining and Miguel Nava ended the half with a bucket in transition with 13 seconds left.
“We made more runs than they did in the first half,” Tummins said. “They had been pressing the whole game, so it was about surviving the runs. Basketball is like a boxing match going back and forth.”
Naquin scored 11 points, Bousso finished with a team-high 12 points, DeLong added nine and Jefferson tallied 11 points and three assists.
Brazoswood will open District 24-6A play Tuesday with a home game against Clear Springs.
