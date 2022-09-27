ANGLETON — Angleton Christian grabbed a lead in three of their four sets. However, errors caused what could have been a season-altering victory for the Lady Warriors into a disappointing evening.
The Lady Warriors could muster a first-set win on Monday in a 25-22, 23-25, 21-25, 20-25 loss to The School of the Woods in a Texas Christian Athletic League District 6-2A match at Angleton Christian School.
Angleton Christian head coach Suzy Ford had confidence her young team could pull the upset.
“We’re a young team we are building this year, and like I tell my girls, they could have won that game. We beat them in the first set, and we should have beat them every set,” she said.
The Lady Wildcats swept the Lady Warriors in their Aug. 26 matchup. Angleton Christian freshman Zoe Mendez produced six kills on 12 attempts in the game.
Monday’s game was an improvement, with each set finishing within five points. However, winning the match was all that mattered.
The Lady Warriors fell to 3-4 in district play, while the Lady Wildcats improved their undefeated record to 9-0.
School of the Woods earned the early advantage in the opening set, carrying a 16-11 lead.
A kill from ACS sophomore Emily Holliday started a 12-2 run for the Lady Wildcats.
Angleton Christian pushed the momentum and earned a point off a long volley from sophomore Kendall Smith and a set-closing kill from Mendez to cap off a three-point win.
“We teach all over and over what to do — cover, move your feet, talk — and we were doing that in the first game we won. And the next games, for some reason, we decided not to do it. And that’s why we lost because of our coverage, standing straight up and not talking and communicating,” Ford said.
Even with the first-set win, the Lady Wildcats jumped out to a Set 2 lead with two of the first four points coming off service aces.
Regardless, Angleton Christian responded by capitalizing on a few School of the Woods’ errors.
Mendez continued her run with three-straight kills to increase the Lady Warriors’ lead, 16-11. However, their advantage would not get higher.
“Zoe is our only freshman, and she is our strongest hitter. She’s young, so she’s still learning. She’s still growing. But it’s the first time she’s played with these girls,” Ford said.
Mendez ended the night, collecting a team-high 12 kills and four aces, alongside a couple of blocks and two assists.
School of the Woods freshman Leah Salvatierra continued to produce serves over the net, and Angleton Christian could not respond with the game tied at 16.
Sophomore Avery Davenport collided with her teammate and would leave the game with a foot injury, forcing Ford to mix up her lineup.
“They stepped up to the plate and did what they needed to do to help us,” Ford said.
School of the Woods outlasted Angleton Christian in the second set, helped by an error and a couple of kills down the stretch when the game was tied at 22.
Angleton Christian held the lead for a third straight set but struggled to keep it.
After holding a 17-15 lead, School of the Woods responded with eight straight points, forcing Ford to call timeout.
The Lady Wildcats led 3-1 and never let ACS grab a lead in the fourth set with eight service aces. The Lady Warriors didn’t help themselves out with four errors.
There was no shortage of service aces throughout the day. Angleton Christian finished with 13, and School of the Woods earned 22.
Kinley Smith finished second on the team with six kills and three aces.
The Lady Warriors have just one senior on the roster and seven underclassmen. Ford is excited to watch the growth of her team from this game forward.
Her goal for the rest of the season is to focus on her players’ mental growth.
The Warriors will return to the court at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Texas Christian.
