Sweeny’s Owen Farley (50) goes airborne attempting to avoid the tag of El Campo’s catcher Banker Kulak (1) in the double elimination 9U Little League District 18 Championship Tournament on Tuesday in West Columbia. Farley was called out at home plate.
Sweeny’s shortstop Dustin Hickman, left, leaps to make a catch at second base before tagging out El Campo’s Will Bowers (10) in the double elimination 9U Little League District 18 Championship Tournament on Tuesday in West Columbia.
PRENTICE C. JAMES/Special to The Facts
PRENTICE C. JAMES/Special to The Facts
Sweeny’s starting pitcher Chancely Clifton fires a pitch against El Campo in the double elimination 9U Little League District 18 Championship Tournament on Tuesday in West Columbia.
PRENTICE C. JAMES/Special to The Facts
Sweeny’s Ricardo Ruiz makes contact against El Campo in the double elimination 9U Little League District 18 Championship Tournament on Tuesday in West Columbia.
PRENTICE C. JAMES/Special to The Facts
Sweeny’s Nolen McCray rounds third base to score a run against El Campo in the double elimination 9U Little League District 18 Championship Tournament on Tuesday in West Columbia.
PRENTICE C. JAMES/Special to The Facts
Sweeny’s Hunter Fuchs slides safely into third base against El Campo in the double elimination 9U Little League District 18 Championship Tournament on Tuesday in West Columbia.
Looking to claim the Texas District 18 Little League 9U baseball tournament, the Sweeny Bulldogs will have to wait another night after El Campo held on for an 11-10 comeback win Tuesday night.
The victory sends both teams back to the same field today for the decisive contest for the District 18 title.
Having beaten El Campo, 8-6, earlier in the season, Sweeny came out smoking with a 4-1 lead as starting pitcher Chancely Clifton drove in two runs on a single to center field. Colton Hunt followed with his single to make it 3-1. The final run scored on a passed ball.
Things slowed down at the plate for Sweeny because of El Campo’s Bryce Irby, who threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings.
El Campo had a big third inning by scoring four runs on four hits to take a 5-4 lead. An infield hit from Irby cut the lead to 4-2, another run scored on a passed ball and Will Bowers’ single tied the game at 4. With Banker Kulak at the plate, another passed ball gave the Ricebirds a 5-4 lead. The Ricebirds added a run to make it 6-4, but the Bulldogs stormed back.
Sweeny scored three runs on a hit and an error in the bottom of the fourth.
With two on and two outs, Clifton’s hit drove in a run, and Hunt hit a ground ball to short, but the shortstop’s throw to first sailed, bringing home two runs for a 7-6 lead.
With two outs and two on in the top of the fifth, Jonathan Blackburn hit a grounder to the shortstop, who bobbled it, but his throw home cut down the runner to keep the game tied at 7.
However, Sweeny could not keep the game tied for long as El Campo erupted to take an 11-7 lead. The Ricebirds registered just one infield hit as walks and passed balls hurt the Bulldogs.
With an opportunity to send it to extra innings in the bottom half, the Bulldogs fought back as leadoff Hunter Fox reached on an error. A single by Dustin Hickman brought in Fox to make it 11-8. Clifton produced again with his hard shot to the shortstop, who had the ball go between his legs to allow another run to score. Hunt brought in the final run for the Bulldogs to make it an 11-10 game.
Nolan McCray walked to load the bases, but Blackburn struck out the final Sweeny batter.
