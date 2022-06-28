When Corbin Cantu wanted to play a combat sport, his father, Daniel, wanted him to do the work.
About a year later, the 9-year-old son is a national champion in taekwondo.
Corbin and other local taekwondoins competed at the United Taekwondo Alliance Grand National on June 8-11 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Corbin won in traditional form, took second place in team form and fourth in the padded weapons for the boys 9-10-year-old in green and purple belt divisions.
“We went there the first day and realized the competition was really good, so we didn’t place in anything,” Daniel said. “Then we came back the second day and placed in the events that he competed in.”
Competing in a combat sport is a tradition for the Cantus.
Daniel has competed in boxing, wrestling and mixed martial arts, and it got Corbin interested in participating in a combat sport, Daniel said. Corbin learned under his father for a few months, and if he showed Daniel that he wanted to be in taekwondo, Daniel would enroll him in a class. Daniel also told Corbin that he had to earn his black belt if he attended classes.
Since then, Corbin — who has his green belt at nationals — has never looked back.
“He did it,” Daniel said. “He worked under me for about six months. He never gave up. I had him working out in the cold and the heat, and it didn’t matter. He showed me that he wanted it. Then I put him with Master (Jason) Wadley, and he has been running with it ever since.”
Taekwondo is a Korean martial arts form that emphasizes punching and kicking techniques.
Competitors score points by landing blows and kicks on their opponent’s torso or head.
Corbin and other local competitors attend classes at Jason Wadley’s Taekwondo, 103 N. Parking Place, in Lake Jackson. Corbin attends classes twice a week and competes in a quarterly tournament there, Daniel said. In a tournament earlier this year, Corbin won three events.
“He goes to every seminar they have,” Daniel said. “They do battle stick seminars, sword seminars and nunchucks. He goes to every one of them. He does not miss them.
“All of the kids that went to nationals are super into this.”
Nationals is the highest level Corbin can reach until he turns 18, Daniel said, and once he turns 18, he can compete internationally if Wadley believes he is ready, Corbin’s father said.
“It is something he is going to work up to,” Daniel said. “His main focus is trying to get his black belt, and he eventually wants to grow up to be an instructor.”
There are local competitions for taekwondoins; to reach nationals, a participant has to place at the regional tournament.
“Master Wadley is the president (of UTA), so his in-house tournament counts as regionals,” Daniel said. “I don’t know how many first-, second- and third-place ribbons he (Corbin) has. Corbin is a very competitive-nature kid, but he honestly enjoys the discipline and the focus.
“He loves throwing kicks, all the craziness and tries to implement MMA into it. He is still a kid, don’t get me wrong, but he is extremely focused for his age.”
Other local kids compete in taekwondo, Daniel said. Corbin’s class is one of the bigger classes with about 20 to 25 kids in it, Daniel said.
Other than Corbin, local competitors Traci Pharris, Tinsley Knopp, Gracelyn Knopp and Tyler Simms competed at nationals. Simms won the padded weapon sparring, finished second in team forms and third in continuous sparring. Tinsley was first in padded weapons for 6- to 7-year-olds, second in continuous sparring for beginners and third in sparring. Gracelyn won the padded weapons, second in continuous sparring intermediate and third in point sparring in female green and purple belt.
After a successful season, Daniel would like to see sports such as taekwondo grow locally. Next year’s national competition is June 22-24, 2023, at Plano.
“I feel like it is good to try to get more people involved in taekwondo because there were over 700 competitors there, and in the 90s, there were easily over 1,000 competitors,” Daniel said. “I don’t want it to die out.
“And kids that want to be in that should see stuff like that.”
