The Alvin Community College baseball and softball teams posted strong seasons during their spring campaigns for 2022 and look to build on their efforts for the next year.
The Dolphins ended their season with a 32-23 record overall and were 24-11 in the NJCAA Region XIV conference with a second-place finish, but they lost to San Jacinto (10-2, 8-6) in the region final.
The Lady Dolphins posted a 19-31 record for their season, winding up with an 8-16 Region XIV conference record.
Several Dolphins received Region XIV conference honors, including first team recipients Sergio Lopez, Ron Cole, Martin Vasquez and River Orsak.
On the second team were Sebastian Soliz, Oscar Cuello, Bryce Hughes and Kyte McDonald.
Daniel Burroway was named to the All-Academic Team.
As for the Lady Dophins, Region XIV all-conference second team members were infielder Tavery Ortiz and catcher Alyssa Pena.
All-Academic members were Kali Hardy, Mika Hinajosa and Hannah Langlais.
The Dolphins had a strong season and spent much of it ranked in the top 20 teams in the country.
“I am proud of this team’s accomplishments; ACC baseball took that next step to competing at the national level,” ACC head baseball coach Jason Schreiber said. “The 2022 team was a well-rounded squad on offense and defense. This year’s team was good at all facets of the game. The offensive production was where we saw the biggest improvement. Zak Ellis did a tremendous job running our offense.”
While the team had a successful season, Schreiber is hoping to add more depth for 2023 to be able to advance further in the playoffs.
“We do have a lot of guys returning and talent coming in to replace the guys we lost,” he said. “Ryan Farney has done a great job bringing in talented, high-character guys to the program. I feel confident we will find the depth we need.”
Softball head coach Jerri Torres-Farmer thinks the season showed a lot of promise with its young players, and she was confident the team was moving in the right direction.
“We feel it is very important to build a strong sense of culture in order to build a stronger team,” Torres-Farmer said. “That includes recruiting the kind of kids that are going to excel on the field and in the classroom. We feel we are definitely going in the right direction, and I am very excited for the future of this program.”
The young team competed throughout the season and Torres-Farmer said there was tremendous potential for the next season.
“Our team strength was having ball players that really love the game and were eager to continue to learn and grow together,” she said.
The Lady Dolphins are looking toward the 2023 campaign in hopes of recruiting the right players for the program.
“We need players with high softball IQ and those who want to compete on the field and in the classroom,” Torres-Farmer said.
