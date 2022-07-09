Another year of competing in AAU track and field meets only made 9-year-old Haley Grice better.
A year after qualifying for the AAU Junior Olympic Games, Grice has improved her times in a couple of sprint events that have helped her qualify for the Olympic Games for a second consecutive year.
“This is her second full year, but she is doing a great job,” Vincent Brinkley said, who is her father and coach.
Grice will compete in the AAU Junior Olympic Games from July 29 to Aug. 6 at Truist Stadium on the campus of North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, North Carolina.
“I’m excited to go back,” Grice said. “I focus on winning and being the best that I can. I love to win, I got my competitiveness from my mom.”
To advance to the 2022 AAU Junior Olympic Games from an AAU Track & Field Regional Qualifier, an athlete must finish in the top six in a running event among the 25 national regions. Brazoria County is in Region 17, and the qualifying meet took place from June 29 to July 2 at Turner Stadium in Humble.
Grice, a member of Next Generation in Houston, won the 100-meter dash at the regional meet in 15.06. She and two teammates finished with the three fastest times. Grice also led her team in the 200-meter dash with a winning time of 30.60.
“We have been putting in a lot of work,” Brinkley said. “This is my first year coaching, but she has been putting in a lot of work.”
Grice has seen her times drop in the 200-meter dash from a 30.98 last year to 29.6, Brinkley said, and her 100 open time dropped as low as 14.2, Brinkley said. Her best time in the event this season is 14.28 on June 18 at the AAU Gulf Junior Olympics District Qualifier and her best 200 open time is 29.65 at the regional meet.
“I have been working on my starts,” Grice said. “I want to get first place and accomplish my goal, which is to lower my time each time I run.”
Brinkley considers 2022 as Grice’s second year running in AAU competition. She had a couple of meets in 2020 before COVID canceled the rest of the season, Brinkley said.
The youngster broke her patella in her first full track season last year toward the start of April.
The injury has a usual recovery window of three to six months, and Grice proved to be a quick healer.
“We are going to get at least into the top eight,” Brinkley said. “I know for a fact that she is going to get into the top eight this year because she cracked her patella a couple of months before the Olympics and was out for about six weeks.
“Then she came back and ran two track meets before the Olympics, so we are looking forward to doing a lot better this year.”
In last year’s Junior Olympic Games, Grice placed 12th in the 200-meter dash and tied for ninth place in 15.13 seconds to advance to the semis. Grice lowered her time to 15.02 but missed the finals by two places.
“We are trying to be a little bit better this year,” Brinkley said.
While Grice competing at a high level is nothing new, being a coach is for Brinkley, but he has a plan in mind since being a certified coach. One of those plans is to create an AAU team in Brazoria County and invite local talent to represent the area.
“It has been a process because I have been learning myself, going to a lot of classes and know how to teach her the right way, but it has been fun,” Brinkley said. “I plan to start my own team next year in Brazoria County. We run for a team out in Houston.
“I’ll have to wait until August 31, and it is going to cost me like $500 for me to get a team started. Hopefully, I can get some kids to join in Brazoria County so we can represent our county instead of representing Houston.”
