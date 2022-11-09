BIDISTRICT

C lass 6A

Brazoswood (7-3) vs. Alvin Shadow Creek (10-0)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Alvin ISD Freedom Field, Iowa Colony

C lass 5A

Angleton (8-2) vs. Houston Madison (5-3)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Wildcat Stadium, Angleton

Tickets: General admission only. Pre-sale, $5 for students, $7 for adults at

gofan.co/app/ events/771651?schoolId =TX17653. $10 for all at gate

Class 4A

Brazosport (5-5) vs. Booker T. Washington (10-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Hopper Field, Freeport

Columbia (5-5) vs. Silsbee (10-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Bulldogs Stadium, La Porte

Tickets: $7. Purchase at lpisdathletics.com/sports/2022/8/15/TICKETS.aspx

Area

T APPS Class 1A

Brazosport Christian (6-3) vs. Hill County Christian (3-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Brazosport Christian School, Lake Jackson

Jake Dowling is the sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0161 or by email at jake.dowling@thefacts.com.

