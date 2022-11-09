FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS Nov 9, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIDISTRICTC lass 6ABrazoswood (7-3) vs. Alvin Shadow Creek (10-0)When: 7 p.m. ThursdayWhere: Alvin ISD Freedom Field, Iowa ColonyC lass 5AAngleton (8-2) vs. Houston Madison (5-3)When: 7 p.m. ThursdayWhere: Wildcat Stadium, AngletonTickets: General admission only. Pre-sale, $5 for students, $7 for adults atgofan.co/app/ events/771651?schoolId =TX17653. $10 for all at gateClass 4ABrazosport (5-5) vs. Booker T. Washington (10-0)When: 7 p.m. FridayWhere: Hopper Field, FreeportColumbia (5-5) vs. Silsbee (10-0)When: 7:30 p.m. FridayWhere: Bulldogs Stadium, La PorteTickets: $7. Purchase at lpisdathletics.com/sports/2022/8/15/TICKETS.aspxAreaT APPS Class 1ABrazosport Christian (6-3) vs. Hill County Christian (3-5)When: 7:30 p.m. FridayWhere: Brazosport Christian School, Lake Jackson Jake Dowling is the sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0161 or by email at jake.dowling@thefacts.com. Most Popular Articles Boater dies in Bastrop Bayou collisionCavender's deal part of shoppers' call for change, mall saysLocal Astros fans celebrate World Series titlePOLICE BEAT: Hit-and-run suspected in West ColumbiaEnd of terms: CEO gives response to restaurant lease terminationNATURE NOTES: Beachcombing On The Texas Coast can lead to treasureBoats burned: Brazoswood races past Clear Lake for playoff spotGUEST COLUMN: Real loss of El Chico not being toldSara Bonner Bennett Latest News Angleton ISD bond passes C-BISD gets its $79 million bond Pearland lawyer will take over 239th District bench Sebesta cruises to reelection From West Columbia to West Point CHS Grad Promoted to Brigadier General Election roundup: Congress, state Senate, state school board and more County can count on new treasurer to work hard in new position THE SCOOP: Drini owner confident new Freeport restaurant will succeed 