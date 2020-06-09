Little League International canceled the 2020 Little League World Series and regional championships in April, but local districts are allowed to have a regular season. and local players are getting ready
District 18 covers Brazoria County, including Angleton, Brazoria, Danbury, Freeport, Lake Jackson/Clute, Sweeny and West Columbia.
Angleton
Angleton reopened practice June 1 with T-ball to Junior League participating (ages 4 to 16). Games will be played at Freedom Park, except for Junior League (13 to 16), which will be played in Alvin.
“We held our board meeting and will have games every day of the week starting June 15 until the end of July except for Wednesdays and Sundays,” Angleton Little League President Brett Jensen said. “In our meeting we discussed the COVID-19 protocol steps to return which would include cleaning the gear, dugouts plus other items to operate within the city.”
Jensen presented it to the board as “an opportunity to get kids out there to do something besides sit at home,” he said.
“So we are excited to give kids something else to do and get a bit of excitement back in town,” Jensen said.
District 18 elected not to have All-Star tournaments to limit the season to league play only for safety precautions.
“It was a unanimous vote with the board to return and when Gov. (Greg) Abbott put it out that we could start playing May 31, we were raring to go,” Jensen said. “So far by driving around town I’ve seen a few teams practicing and everything looks good. We will probably have a virtual opening day and are trying to work out the details on that.”
Brazoria
Brazoria Little League resumed practices June 1 and will skip opening day ceremonies, but will possibly have a closing ceremony. The season will run until late July or early August.
“Most of our teams stayed intact, we went ahead because some of our neighboring leagues decided to cancel its season and Little League International said that if such things happened we could open it up for those players from those leagues who still wanted to play,” Brazoria Little League President Jeremy Kellogg said. “Fortunately we are having two teams from Sweeny, two teams from West Columbia and two teams from Bay City to come and play under the Brazoria Little League umbrella.”
Age groups 4 through 14 will play and the Junior League teams are set to play in Alvin.
Danbury
Danbury Little League is not going to play this summer, but the league hopes to kick back up in the fall.
“We are not going to open this season for 2020 and instead hold off until the fall,” Danbury Little League President Shane Jennings said. “We’ve always had a fall season, so we will continue with that and then hopefully get back next year stronger and better.”
Freeport
Freeport Little League returned to practice June 2 and will play its first game Monday, starting with the 9-to-10-year-olds. Some of the 11-to-12 year-olds could also be placed on the Brazoria team to make sure teams are full to play.
“We will be keeping our distancing in the stands during games to keep everyone safe,” Freeport Little League President Albert Helms said. “There will be T-ball, machine pitch and minor league 9-10 year olds participating. We didn’t have that many 11-12s come out to play, so we combined with Brazoria to make a couple of teams.”
There will also be a closing ceremony at the end of the season. More information is available on the Facebook page Freeport Little League.
CLUTE/LAKE JACKSON
Brazoswood Little League returned to the practice fields May 31 with 433 kids participating. The age groups are from T-Ball to 11-to-12-year-olds and will have their first games Monday.
Schedules are posted online at https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/ljll.
Sweeny
Sweeny Little League canceled its season after voting on it due to multiple reasons, with the biggest that it would go too far into the summer months.
“We ended up canceling the season, voted on it and all stipulations that were going to be put, it would make us go too deep into the summer,” Sweeny Little League President Chris Coker said. “There were many who didn’t want to play after the July 4th.”
West Columbia
West Columbia also canceled its season because they couldn’t get the season going the way they wanted to.
“We canceled the season when Abbott came out with his last update, decided to cancel because we just couldn’t manage what they wanted,” West Columbia Little League President Coby Wallace said. “We refunded a portion of fees and sent anybody who wanted to play to Brazoria.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.