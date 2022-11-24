LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College’s A volleyball team recently brought home top honors from a tournament at San Jacinto College’s South campus.
The A team defeated a squad from Lone Star College-Montgomery campus in the championship match to claim the title.
It was the first victory in seven years for a Brazosport College team at the indoor tournament.
The tournament featured eight teams from college campuses across the Houston Gulf Coast region, including two squads from BC under coach Brian Morales.
The net play of Aron Martinez, Bryson Soistman and Nate Davidson led the way for BC’s A team. The trio dominated net play with a continuous array of blocks and spikes and shut down opposing teams’ hitters throughout tournament play.
When a shot managed to get through the front line, their perimeter defense made save after save, passing expertly to their setter in the right-front position.
The accurate passing and setting skills of Kindle Davenport, Ahmarea’ Mars’ Hamilton and Ashley Dailey played key roles in these shots. These girls also contributed with some kill shots.
While BC’s A team earned the victory, the B team also turned in a quality performance, with multiple players making impressive saves and long rallies.
Taking the spotlight for the B team was the play of Tyler Kilsby, who contributed more than his share of midair kill shots from his back-row position.
“Both teams represented Brazosport College well,” said BC Top Flyte Volleyball program coach Jerry James. “They played with enthusiasm, they played well and they played with integrity. They made us proud.”
Top Flyte is a family-friendly recreational volleyball program open to students and community members. The program meets from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at the Brazosport College gym.
For more information about or to participate in BC’s Top Flyte volleyball program, text @VOLLEYBC to 81010.
