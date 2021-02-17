New to the college landscape, Trinity cross country runner Madison Habeck is already making a name for herself.
With one cross country meet to prepare for the Southern Collegiate Athletic Championships at UT-Dallas, Habeck clocked in at 23 minutes, 19:40 seconds to finish 13th overall as a freshman.
“This was fantastic because we won as the women’s team, and then I got all-conference as well, which was exciting,” the former Brazoswood Lady Buc said.
With Habeck’s finish, combined with teammate Anna King, who came in 14th at 23:19.40, the Lady Tigers sewed up the conference title.
Habeck was listed as the No. 7 runner on the team, and it was a wild finish for both her and King.
“So this was kind of crazy because our coach was screaming at myself and Anna that she really needed us, because one of our girls fell back,” Habeck said. “We had to catch up to a girl from Colorado College, which is our biggest rival school in conference, and one of us was going to win the championship. We passed that girl at the chute with me and Anna going around her at the same time.”
Habeck and King caught up to Julia Hernandez (23:21.10) from Colorado College to give Trinity 21 total points. The Lady Tigers captured the first four spots, led by conference champion Jordan Juran (21:48.10), but then Colorado College held the next five spots.
“The starting line for the conference championships was real wide, but then it narrowed real fast like in 100 meters, and then we went into the woods with a lot of curvy and windy paths,” Habeck said. “So we had to get out fast, and toward the finish, that was when my teammate had an asthma attack and she was our No. 4 runner. She dropped back and me and my teammate who I typically run with, we had to make up her spot in order to advance the team points. So we caught the one girl that we had to at the finish in order to win conference.”
It was Habeck’s second 6K in competition as the team did have one meet prior at Incarnate Word University in San Antonio.
“I did all right, but for us as a team, it was more of a practice meet because it was eight days out from the conference meet, so we went more at our tempo pace than going at our full-out pace because we didn’t want to tire our legs out for conference,” Habeck said. “For me, I was getting a feel for the 6K and just adjust to that distance and see if I could use that extra K to my advantage. I mostly used the same strategy that I used in high school, but the extra K definitely made a big difference. I just had to tone it down a bit in the middle part of the race so that I could have enough left for the end.”
Leading up to the conference meet, Habeck and her teammates worked on several things.
“We did a lot of tempo pace stuff and a lot of hills because our conference course was hilly and rocky,” she said. “So we practiced on the local San Antonio parks that have some hills on their trails. We also did a lot of foot and ankle strength activities because of all the rocks. We were trying to make our ankles strong enough for some of those bigger rocks.”
Because of COVID-19, Trinity University along with conference teams voted on a spring season. But no one knew the season would be this short because the indoor championships were canceled as well in late January.
Habeck spent her first semester in college just working out.
“We had a lot of team races against each other, with a couple of 5Ks and some 4x4s for speed training,” she said. “Academic wise it was weird with all of the Zoom classes, but I adjusted and it turned out fine. I spent most of my days in the library.”
Habeck, along with many of her teammates, will roll right into the track and field season.
“We actually started workouts for track yesterday (Feb. 8) because our first meet will be our own on March 5-6,” Habeck said. “I’ve decided to do the 800, 1,500 and the steeplechase.”
“I am excited about the steeplechase and I worked on it a bit last semester which was my first time doing it. We had a race with the team so I am looking forward to it.”
A 3K race, the steeplechase goes 7 1/2 laps but with some obstacles in the way.
“The water jump is fun and the length is long and exhausting,” she said.
“We did a 2K at practice with our teammates, and I thought it went pretty well. I am excited to see how I do in it this semester.”
Trinity has a full schedule for track and field meets that will culminate with the NCAA championships.
