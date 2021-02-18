Looking at proceeding forward in the UIL girls basketball playoffs, both the Angleton Ladycats and Brazosport Lady Ships will take their skills to the area round after a week of some miserable weather.
Brazosport (18-2) will take on Boerne (21-4) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Halletsville High School in a clash of top two teams in their districts.
The Lady Ships took care of Corpus Christi Miller (45-33) in the bidistrict round and will be looking to be a bit more prepared for the District 28 foes.
“After our game on Thursday, I believe our girls understand what its going to take to reach our goals,” Brazosport’s Travanti Downes said. “We are going to come out with more energy and play our game. If we can do that, we will be more than fine.”
Brazosport did have a slow start in last week’s playoff game, but good shooting from a couple of guards. Torriijah Goins and Taris Bonner in the second half helped them get the necessary lead.
Senior Treanna Johnson didn’t get a three-pointer in the win, which is her specialty, but will be looking to make amends against Boerne.
Post Aja Gore was pretty efficient in the middle and will have to be disruptive again against the Greyhounds.
The Lady Greyhounds are coming off a 51-32 victory against La Vernia in which both teams had a slow start. But it was a second half effort by Boerne that pushed them through, mostly with the help of Jamie Ruede who scored 24 points including some triples. Another Lady Greyhound who contributed was Averi Aaron with 11 points.
“From what I’ve seen they are going to be pretty disciplined and patient for the most part,” Downes said of Boerne.
Out of Kendall County, the Greyhounds finished second to Fredericksburg in District 28 with an 8-2 mark.
Around the corner for either team is the quarterfinal round where Rockport-Fulton or Cuero will await the winner.
ANGLETON
The Ladycats (11-8) will head to Friendswood (18-4) to take on the second place Lady Mustangs from District 22.
Angleton faced a good challenge from Houston Sterling (64-50), who they finally took care of in the second half. Facing the Lady Mustangs will be another big challenge for the short-handed Ladycats who are using just seven players in their venture in the playoffs.
Friendswood took care of Crosby (71-50) in the bidistrict round with all five starters scoring in double digits. They were led by Ashlyn Ryall’s 16 points and Rakel Hutchinson’s 13 points with nine rebounds, just missing a double/double.
The Mustangs went out quickly on the Lady Cougars and except for the early 3-0 deficit, they led the rest of the way.
Angleton erased a five-point deficit, 35-30, against the Lady Raiders with the Ladycats putting it all together in the final 16 minutes of play.
Early foul trouble with point guard Meshivia Mayberry in the second period put the Ladycats in a hole. They fell behind for the first time and committed numerous turnovers because they were missing their ball handler.
“So we are going to have to slow down on our offense which will give us some better looks at the basket,” Angleton senior post/power forward Selena Chaney said. “By doing that hopefully we can more open shots as well.”
Angleton’s shooting percentage improved much in the second half and they were more aggressive on defense.
“We just have to do better against another team’s press, which we did,” Chaney said. “Once we got tighter on defense we started making things happen, which helped us.”
Playing both sides of the court, Chaney was a big factor for the Ladycats advancing.
“I am going to try to be a bit more aggressive on the offensive side,” Chaney said.
Barbers Hill or Foster will be the opponent in the quarterfinal round.
