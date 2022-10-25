LAKE JACKSON
Not only did Brazosport Christian fans celebrate a win on the football field Friday night, they also celebrated their state-winning boys track and field team.
Members of the Eagles 2022 TAPPS 1A state champion team were honored at halftime of Friday’s TAPPS District 5-1A football game between BCS and Divine Savior Academy as athletes and coaches took pictures together with their new shiny rings.
BCS graduates Hunter Simmons, Ashton Alexander and Isaiah Newby returned to their old stomping grounds to participate in the celebration. Simmons was the 1A athlete of the year runner-up last season.
“The team had a big desire and the goal for the season was to get that state title,” Simmons said. “That was the driving force behind the time in practice and all the work we put in. That was our main goal, and it was great to go out there and see that happen.”
It was a sense of redemption for the Eagles after finishing second at the state meet the year before. A did-not-finish designation in the 800-meter relay kept them from the title when Ethan Nelson broke his femur running the event.
The Eagles finished with 102 points, 23 shy of state champions Fredericksburg.
“I think I went into it confident, not just in ability as seniors but in our ability as a team,” Alexander said. “We wanted that win, and it showed throughout the entire season in our meets and practice. We went in with a healthy confidence of bringing home that state championship.”
The Eagles clinched the state title last season with 125 points, followed by Living Rock Academy with 91, at Midway High School in Waco.
Alexander accounted for 28 points and Simmons led the team with 35.
“I think it is a representation of the Lord’s blessings in our lives and especially in the four years on the track team,” Alexander said. “I think finishing like that was a way to refocus our thankfulness.”
Those honored Friday included Simmons, Alexander, Ethan Nelson, Elijah Burris, Isaiah Newby, Seth Henderson, Noah Norrell, Judah Newby, Reagan Major, Lance Klepzig, Luke Coburn, Carson Catoe, Payton Calhoun, head coach Ricky Austin, assistant coach Danny Martin and athletics director Robby Crihfield.
Simmons won three individual events and helped the 400-meter relay to a first-place finish. Simmons won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.79 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 44.37. He leaped 6 feet in the high jump to take gold.
Simmons worked with Austin in November 2021, and the coach helped him build up speed and fine-tune his hurdling skills, Simmons said. Austin was in his first season as the boys head track coach.
“I saw myself PRing, and I had a great time last year,” Simmons said. “He pushed me to be a better athlete — and not just on the track but off the track and how to be a leader.”
Austin also impacted Alexander, who won the long jump at 19 feet, 9.75 inches and placed third in the triple jump at 39 feet, 7.25 inches.
Alexander had come a long way with his jumping skills dating back to his junior year when the event was not his strength, he said.
“I had the strength and the power but not the technique to perform at the highest level,” Alexander said. “When he (Austin) came in, he hammered down the techniques and used super small drills that, at the beginning of the season, seemed pointless, but as you go on later in the season, you realize that did something for me.
“For him to be our coach, it helped us refine the skills that we had.”
Other finishers included Burris, a champion in the triple jump at 43-1.25, and Nelson with a second-place time of 45.31 in the 300 hurdles. Alexander placed fifth in the 200-meter dash (24.62).
The 800 relay team of Nelson, Judah Newby, Burris and Alexander placed third in 1:37.38; third, Isaiah Newby, 300 hurdles, 47.67; fourth, Newby, triple jump, 39.05.25; fifth, Norrell, 800 meters, 2:08.01; 1,600-meter relay, Coburn, Henderson, Norrell, Judah Newby, 4:00.25; and sixth, Burris, 100 meters, 11.73.
Friday’s celebration had been scheduled for Aug. 2, then moved twice in September before settling with Friday, which meant more to Simmons to have it on homecoming night.
“In a way, it is even more special for me to be here and see everyone because not as many people would have been out for the original ceremony,” Simmons said. “So this is great because I am seeing people I have not seen in months.
“Honestly, I think it all worked out, and it’s great to see the school growing and the spirit elevated from last year.”
Simmons remembered being motivated during his junior year when hurdling teammate Zach Newby went down that football season with a torn ACL injury. Despite falling short in 2021, Simmons had another opportunity to win a title for Newby and the seniors on the 2021 team, he said.
“I wanted to show them that we take track just as seriously as they did,” he said. “That was one of the driving forces behind my season. I wanted to honor the work he started, and he inspired so much that I wanted to see that through.”
The winning 400-meter relay team of Simmons, Alexander, Nelson and Burris clocked in at 45:65, beating out the quartet from Living Rock by 20-hundredths as one of the crucial events BCS needed to win.
“As Ethan Nelson got that injury that stripped us of the title that year, for us to come out and compete at the level that we did, be successful as a team, staying healthy and focus on each other — ultimately, the Lord is the strength of our abilities,” Alexander said. “It was a good feeling to go out there and finish strong.”
Edging out Living Rock led to the Eagles winning the state title, Simmons said.
“That relay was an event we needed to win,” Simmons said. “Like Ashton said, we had a healthy confidence, but we also knew that we had to work our hardest to ensure we came home with a gold medal.”
