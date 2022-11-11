The Columbia Lady ’Necks opened the regular season with a 2-0 record after beating Van Vleck, 42-33, in a non-district game Tuesday night.
The Lady ’Necks were led in scoring by Brynlee Livingston with 13 points, followed by London Brown with 10 points and 12 boards. Lexi Lewis added eight points. The Lady ’Necks were led defensively by Natalie Sharpe, whose pressure caused numerous turnovers leading to easy buckets for the Lady ’Necks. Hayley Broussard also added energy off the bench and contributed five points.
The Columbia junior varsity team also won Tuesday, beating Van Vleck 42-14.
Abbie Farly led the way with 16 points, and the Lady ’Necks converted many turnovers into easy layups.
Columbia will wrap up Day 2 of the Bob Ducroz Tournament on Saturday at Columbia High School.
Sweeny offense struggles in loss: The Sweeny Lady Dogs lost to Edna, 37-36, Monday in a non-district girls basketball game.
Sweeny shot just 21.8 from the field. The Lady Dogs outrebounded Edna 48-34.
Shania Woodard and Shaylee Robinson each led the team with 10 points. Robinson had eight rebounds, and Woodard had six boards.
The Sweeny junior varsity team won 24-23.
Lady Bucs lose to Marshall: The Brazoswood Lady Bucs lost a 35-34 non-district game to Fort Bend Marshall on Tuesday.
The Lady Bucs did not record a 3-point field goal in the game.
Reagan Blank finished with 11 points, followed by six from Giana Adamick and five from Peytyn Harley.
