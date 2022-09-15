ANGLETON — The last time Brent Gilbert spent significant time in Angleton, he attended his father’s funeral seven years ago.
His trip to the county capital today will be much more lighthearted.
Gilbert and the late William Robertson Toles will be honored today as new inductees into the Angleton Athletic Hall of Fame.
Gilbert, the 1986 graduate, nominated by his cousin, Chris, had an athletic career at Angleton that included playing four years of football and baseball as well as basketball and track and field.
“I am very honored and excited, and I’m excited to see some people that I haven’t seen in years,” Gilbert said.
During his baseball days at Angleton, Gilbert played outfield and pitched. He was an honorable mention all-district his freshman year, a second team selection his sophomore and was a first team honoree his junior and senior seasons, he said.
Gilbert also enjoyed success in basketball when he was honorable mention all-district his freshman year.
“In a particular case, we played Victoria, and I scored 31 points somehow in that game, and our coach at the time said the Victoria coach lobbied, ‘He’s got to get somewhere all-district because he scored 31 against us,’” Gilbert said.
Gilbert’s senior year was derailed when he tore his ACL in the second game of the football season — which forced him to miss the rest of the football and basketball seasons. However, Gilbert returned to the diamond for his final season in baseball.
Gilbert’s favorite sport was football, and he had an offer to be a preferred walk-on with Lamar University, but Blinn Junior College offered Gilbert a baseball scholarship.
“I was choosing between Blinn and Lamar — which was more a choice between baseball and football,” he said. “But I decided baseball was probably the safer and better route for me, and it ended up being the right decision.”
At Blinn, Gilbert signed as an outfielder but was asked to pitch, which he also did in Angleton.
“The short version is, I’ve been a pitcher ever since,” Gilbert said jokingly. “I did bat some in college, probably about 25 at-bats, but I did hit a home run. I do remember that. In the fall of my sophomore year, I was still hitting and pitching, and we had a good hitting team. My coach told me that fall, ‘When you hit good, you don’t pitch good, and when you pitch good, you don’t hit good. … So I was a pitcher only my sophomore year on.”
Before the blunt assessment, Gilbert was part of Blinn’s starting rotation his freshman year, throwing a fastball and curveball.
“I threw in the mid-80s my freshman year, but something changed between my freshman and sophomore years, and I picked up about four or five mph,” Gilbert said. “In my sophomore year, I was up to 89 to 90.”
He got to play in the Junior College All-Star game at Texas A&M University his freshman year, which was a cool experience for Gilbert, and several schools recruited him during his sophomore year. However, A&M was always his dream school, he said.
“The Toronto Blue Jays drafted me in the ninth round, but I had already made up my mind that I wanted to go to A&M,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert was a member of the Aggies’ 1989 team; some considered the best in school history, Gilbert said.
The team reached the NCAA regional tournament and needed one victory over LSU to advance to the College World Series. However, the Tigers won the next two, ending the Aggies’ memorable season.
“That’s why I’m not an LSU fan and never have been ever since,” Gilbert said with a laugh.
A&M finished its season at 58-7 and featured All-American Chuck Knoblauch, Terry Taylor and John Byington. Knoblauch became a four-time All-Star, Rookie of the Year and a three-time World Series champion with the Yankees.
“I was a reliever and a spot starter, and I did OK,” Gilbert said, “but I didn’t get drafted; I was draft eligible that season, so I came back for my senior year.”
The Aggies went 43-17 in 1990 but missed the postseason. Gilbert also got drafted by the New York Yankees in the 19th round and played in the team’s minor league system. He played rookie ball in the Carolina League in his first year with the now-defunct Prince William Cannons. He made it to Single-A when the organization eventually released him and ended his baseball career.
After that, Gilbert returned to A&M to finish his education in community health. Gilbert has lived in San Antonio for about 22 years and has worked for State Farm Insurance for 29 years.
“Going into my final year, I was 24 years old and in Single-A, that was kind of old, and school was important to me,” Gilbert said, “and I didn’t want to be a guy that was a lifetime minor leaguer. I had a goal to make it to the major leagues; if I did, great. I wanted to give it all I got, and if I didn’t make it, that was OK.
“... After I was released, nobody reached out and that I was fine because I could go back to finish.”
Gilbert will be accompanied by his wife, his mother, some family from West Columbia, Katy, and his brother from San Antonio.
“We’ll drive around Angleton, go to the cemetery to see dad and reminisce a little bit,” Gilbert said. “It will be nice to get back to Angleton. I still see myself as a small-town guy, and I miss the small towns. I mean, I love San Antonio, but there are things about small towns that I do miss.
“I am grateful to have grown up in Angleton. There is something about small town Angleton that completes me.”
Toles began his professional career as a science teacher and coach at Marshall High School in Angleton. His track teams won state titles in 1959, 1960 and 1961, and he coached Angleton greats Charlie Frazier and Emmit Thomas.
The U.S. Army veteran earned a bachelor of science at Bishop College and received his master’s at Prairie View A&M University.
Toles taught and coached at Lincoln High School in Dallas. While at Lincoln, he achieved perhaps his greatest athletic fame. His 1970 track team won the UIL State Championship. His other stops included L.G. Pinkston and W.W. Samuell high schools, Sarah Zumwalt Ninth Grade Center and he served as principal at James Madison High School.
He began working with the McKinney Job Corps to recruit high school dropouts and helped place them with jobs upon completion of their training. He later worked with GED Programs at the Dallas Housing Authority and the Union Gospel Mission.
Toles had many accolades, including induction into the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame in 2000, Elite News Class of 1999 honoree, Texas Southern University Quarterback Club Coach of the Year; Prairie View Interscholastic League Hall of Honor; Calvert Colored-W.D. Spigner Sports Hall of Fame and Phi Delta Kappa.
Toles died July 16, 2003, at Medical City Hospital-Dallas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.