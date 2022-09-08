Volleyball Scoreboard Sep 8, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VOLLEYBALLBrazosport 3, La Marque 0Columbia 3, Bay City 1Sweeny 3, Stafford 2Brazosport Christian 3, Baytown Christian 0Katy Paetow 3, Iowa Colony 0C.E. King at Angleton, no report Jake Dowling is the sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0161 or by email at jake.dowling@thefacts.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Volleyball Scoreboard Iowa Colony Bay City Stafford Sweeny Katy Paetow Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman turns herself in after plastic bag hoaxTHE SCOOP: Las Fresas naturally providing frozen refreshmentJames “Bo” BlackstockBrandy Nichole BorelPolice Beat for Sept 4,2022Christy Lynne TravisTracey Lynn PenneyButler excels in return to Columbia; Brazosport wins 33-15Property fraud less of an issue in Brazoria County, but still seriousClute officer's efforts against DWI earns award Images Videos CommentedMICHAEL MORRIS: Thinking being treated as a crime (2)Updates for Aug 25, 2022 (2)Woman turns herself in after plastic bag hoax (1)Calvin Lee “Hucky Man” Phillips (1)Sharon Martin Odell (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: Don't believe everything on social media (1)Sharon Martin Odell (1)Melvina Scott Meier (1)Local cities prep grant requests for millions in federal funding (1)Infrastructure funds paying to plug wells (1)Updates for Aug 11, 2022 (1)Lloyd Buckheit Sr. (1)Brazoria County lawsuit looks to preserve voting ballots (1)BUDDY SCOTT: Keep the law or experience pain (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Latest News Angleton opens tough District 10-5A, D-I play against Manvel Exporters host another run-heavy team AREA ROUNDUP: ’Necks place 6th at Bellville Police Beat Sept, 8 2022 Community calendar for Sept. 8, 2022 AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT TX Current Conditions Monroe Capital Supports ASG II’s Acquisition of Hotel Effectiveness Online Poll Are you concerned about campus security at your child's school? You voted: Not worried at all A little worried Somewhat worried Very worried Don't have kids in local schools Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads CAUSE NO. 118063-CV 149th District Notice of Request for Sealed Public Invitation to Notice of Sheriff's Sale Cause# Jordan, Gamez + 2 Auction Bulletin
